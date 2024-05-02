May 02, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

Supreme Court declines to receive government plea on ‘administrative allocation’ of spectrum

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has declined to receive an application by the Centre to allow the administrative allocation of spectrum. The Registrar found the application for clarification misconceived. Spectrum, a scarce natural resource, is allocated to private players only through open, transparent auction. The law was laid down on this issue by the Supreme Court 12 years ago in the 2G spectrum judgment.

In Gujarat, PM Modi asks Congress to give in writing that it would not allow quotas for Muslims

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1 asked the Opposition Congress to give in writing to the people of the country that it would not introduce religion-based reservations. He also asked the Congress to take a pledge that it would not try to change the Constitution of the country. Mr. Modi slammed the Opposition party for the idea of “imposing inheritance tax” and told people in Gujarat’s Banaskantha that “if you have two buffaloes, the Congress will take away one if voted to power”.

Doctored video of Amit Shah speech | Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy denies role

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s lawyer appeared before the Delhi Police on Wednesday and asserted that the Congress leader had nothing to do with creating or posting the doctored video of Amit Shah’s speech. Mr. Reddy, who was summoned by the police for allegedly posting the video on social media platform X, hit out at the BJP at a rally in Telangana, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of adopting a vengeful attitude towards him for questioning the BJP over its stand on reservations.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP video removed from Instagram after ‘hate speech’ complaints

A Bharatiya Janata Party video posted from its official handle @bjp4india on Instagram on April 30 reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Muslims was taken down from the platform after many users reported the clip for hate speech. The video repeats the BJP’s rhetoric on the Congress party “empowering people who belong to the very same community [of] invaders, terrorists, robbers and thieves [who] used to loot all our treasures.”

KCR barred from electioneering for 48 hours for making derogatory comments against Congress leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission of India has barred Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao from holding any public meetings, rallies, shows and interviews as well as making “public utterances” in print, electronic and social media for a period of 48 hours starting 8 p.m. on Wednesday (May 1).

PM Modi’s photo removed from CoWIN certificates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo has been removed from CoWIN certificates issued for COVID-19 vaccinations. The certificates, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have long borne images of Mr. Modi, with a quote saying, “Together, India will defeat COVID-19.” The quote remains, with an attribution to the Prime Minister, sans his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur groups to hold events on May 3 to mark one year of ethnic conflict

Kuki-Zo and Meitei civil society organisations in Manipur have planned to hold events on May 3 to mark one year of the ethnic conflict in the State, albeit in completely different terms. While the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Churachandpur and the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), apex body of Kuki tribes in the State, are marking the day as one of “remembrance” for their fallen and “awakening” of their people, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a valley-based civil society organisation, is observing it as “the day illegal immigrants backed by narco-terrorists began their aggression”, making an appeal to track down over 35 of their people who are still missing.

Crime and cost of living left, right and centre as London votes for a mayor

Voters in England and Wales are going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to elect a number of local government officials, but the most-watched race is in London, where the incumbent mayor, the Labour Party’s Sadiq Khan, is seeking a third term as he runs against 12 other candidates.

U.S. ‘working with India’ to probe report on Pannun

The U.S. expects “accountability” and is raising concerns over the Pannun case with New Delhi regularly, said the State Department, responding for the first time to the latest details reported by TheWashington Post this week. Both the White House and the State department have responded to the report, that named an Indian intelligence official for allegedly ordering the assassination of a Khalistani activist in New York in June 2023, and also claimed that U.S. authorities believe that the R&AW chief and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval were aware of the plot.

Embracing hostage families, Blinken urges Hamas to accept ‘very strong’ deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Hamas on May 1 to accept a “very strong” ceasefire-for-hostages offer as he vowed to put a priority on families seeking to reunite with loved ones. Mr. Blinken, who also met privately with hostage families, told them that freeing the hostages seized by militants on October 7 was “at the heart of everything we’re trying to do”.

India, Maldives hold talks to enhance trade cooperation

India on May 1 said it looked forward to strengthening bilateral economic cooperation with the Maldives as its envoy held discussions with a senior minister of the archipelagic nation .Mohamed Saeed, Maldives’ Minister of Economic Development and Trade, met with Munu Mahawar, Indian High Commissioner to the archipelago nation on Tuesday.

DGCA deregisters all 54 Go First aircraft following HC order

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday deregistered all 54 Go First aircraft following a Delhi High Court order last week, in which the court had given the country’s aviation regulator five days to do so.

IPL-17 | Punjab Kings continues to rule Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar’s miserly spell during the middle overs set the foundation for their side’s seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the MAC Stadium on Wednesday.

Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out of Madrid Masters

Rohan Bopanna, seeded No.1 in partnership with Matthew Ebden, was beaten 7-6(4), 7-5 by Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson in the doubles first round of the €9,249,713 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.