May 08, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Install CCTVs in Central agencies, police stations within three months: SC

The Supreme Court has given the Centre a deadline of three months, till July 18, to comply with the directions in its December 2020 judgment to install CCTV or closed circuit television cameras in the offices of its investigative agencies, for the sake of transparency and protection of human rights of accused and undertrials.

22 drown, many missing in boat tragedy in Kerala

Twenty-two people drowned when a tourist boat capsized in the Poorapuzha estuary in Malappuram district of Kerala on Sunday. The death toll is likely to go up as several passengers are missing. Many of the victims were women and children. Most of them were from families from neighbouring places. The tragedy took place at Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram, between Tanur and Parappanangadi, around 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court to hear plea for SIT into Manipur clashes on May 8

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled on May 8 to hear a petition filed by a Delhi-based body for Manipur tribal communities seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate the attacks and violence which has gripped the northeastern State.

Israel demolishes Palestinian West Bank school

Israeli authorities demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, drawing harsh condemnation from the European Union. COGAT, a branch of the Israeli military, said in a statement that the building, located about 2 km from Bethlehem, had been constructed illegally and “was found to be dangerous to the safety of anyone studying or otherwise visiting there,” and thus an Israeli court “had ordered it demolished.”

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan agree to combat terrorism at Islamabad meeting

Pakistan, China and Afghanistan have agreed to combat terrorism and enhance cooperation in different economic fields, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said on May 7. The Foreign Ministers of the three countries participated in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held in Islamabad on Saturday, it said in a statement.

Iraq court sentences to death killer of academic Hisham al-Hashemi

An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced to death a former policeman convicted of killing prominent academic Hisham al-Hashemi, whose murder in 2020 sparked condemnation in Iraq and abroad. The sentence against Ahmed Hamdawi Oueid for killing Hashemi, an expert on Sunni extremism and a government security adviser, was handed down by a Baghdad criminal court and can be appealed, the judiciary said.

Indian civilian prisoner dies in Pakistan before repatriation

An Indian prisoner, who was to be repatriated next week, has died in a hospital in Karachi, civil society activists informed on May 7. The deceased named Zulfiqar, was expected to enter India along with 199 fishermen who are to be released by Pakistan. India has been urging Pakistan to release the 631 fishermen and two civilian prisoners languishing in Pakistani jails despite completing their prison terms.

Fresh data rejigs drag down 2022-23 export-import tally by $3 billion

India’s goods trade numbers for February and March 2023 have been revised by over $10 billion from initial estimates, and the overall export-import figures for last year have been scaled down by around $3 billion dollars each, with experts flagging petroleum shipments as the main driver for the extraordinarily high revisions of recent export data.

No election fever here: Migrant workers feel like nowhere citizens

As election fever catches up in Karnataka and political discourse overshadows everything else, for the large number of migrant workers in Bengaluru, who come from far and near in search of work, the world is the same. According to the Census 2011 data on migration into cities and States, not only did the number of migrants in Karnataka increase from the previous decade but 42.12% of Greater Bengaluru’s population originated from outside the district or outside the State, ranking second among comparable metros with migrant populations.

Govt. looking at all-woman marching contingents, bands for Republic Day Parade 2024

The Union Government is looking to have all-woman marching and band contingents, tableaux, and other performances at the Republic Day Parade 2024 on Kartavya Path. An Office Memorandum (OM) issued on March 1 in this regard has since undergone several changes but effort is on to have contingents with mostly women participants, defence sources said.

IPL 2023 | SRH beat RR by four wickets in last-ball thriller

Abdul Samad smashed a six off the last ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive in a high-scoring IPL thriller here on Sunday. Riding on aggressive fifties by Jos Buttler (95) and Sanju Samson (66), Rajasthan Royals posted a challenging 214 for two after winning the toss and electing to bat.