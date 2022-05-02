A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 3

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Ministry asks health facilities to be ready for soaring temperatures

Health facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roofs, window shades, shade outside, etc., said the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Terms of IB, R&AW chiefs, and Home Secretary to end soon

The tenures of three high profile offices — the Union Home Secretary; Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB); and Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) — are ending in the next few months, with suspense over whether the present incumbents will continue at the posts or new faces will replace them. Since Independence, none of these offices have been occupied by a woman.

CBI books Educomp Solutions, others in ₹360.30-crore bank fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Educomp Solutions Limited (ESL) and others for allegedly cheating Jammu & Kashmir Bank of ₹360.30 crore. The agency had earlier booked the related entities in two other bank fraud cases involving over ₹2,761 crore.

Will strengthen cooperation with our European partners, says Modi

Welfare of the Indian diaspora, the crisis in Ukraine and renewable energy are expected to be in focus during the three-nation Europe tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that starts on May 2. In a pre-departure press statement, Mr. Modi said his visit would strengthen the spirit of cooperation between India and the European countries.

Muslim disenchantment with SP comes to surface after defeat in 2022 U.P. election

The recent politics over jailed senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and the expression of discontent by his supporters as well as other Muslim leaders in Uttar Pradesh have brought to fore the simmering frustration within the minority community with the non-BJP parties, in particular the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP.

Patiala clashes | Nine including key conspirator held

The Punjab police on Sunday arrested nine persons, including the key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana, in connection with the ‘anti-Khalistan’ clash between different groups in Patiala.

Time may be running out for a plea in Supreme Court challenging J&K delimitation

Time may be running out for a petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint a Delimitation Commission headed by former apex court judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, to redraw Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the former State.

Pakistan’s state-run PTV fires 17 officials over failure to cover PM’s event due to laptop unavailability

Pakistan’s state-run PTV has suspended 17 officials for failing to ensure “proper” coverage of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore visit due to the non-availability of an advanced laptop.

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa calls for ‘pro-people struggle’ to mitigate economic crisis

Sri Lanka’s beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday urged all political parties to set aside their differences and appealed to the protesting citizens to join hands to steer a “pro-people struggle”, amidst growing demands for his government’s immediate resignation over its failure to tackle the country’s worst economic crisis.

Biggest bilateral trade pact between India, UAE comes into force

The agreement was signed on February 18 between the two sides. Coinciding with the important occasion, Secretary, Department of Commerce, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam flagged off the first consignment of goods consisting of jewellery items from India to the UAE under the India-UAE CEPA at an event held at the New Customs House in New Delhi.

Congress raises questions over Pawan Hans disinvestment, asks why merger with ONGC not explored

The Congress on Sunday raised questions over the deal to sale Centre’s 51% stake in helicopter services provider Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL), asking why the government did not explore merging the firm with ONGC instead of deciding to hand it over to a consortium that is just six-months-old.

IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH | Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway set up Chennai’s 13-run win over Hyderabad

The win, which coincided with M.S. Dhoni’s return to captaincy, kept CSK afloat for an improbable play-off berth as they now have six points with five matches remaining, while SRH remained in the fourth position with 10 points in the overall standing.

IPL 2022 | LSG beat DC by 6 runs

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six runs in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.