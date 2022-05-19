Morning Digest | Congress ‘deeply pained’ over Perarivalan’s release; Home Ministry sanctions ₹138 cr. to upgrade IB’s counter-terrorism grid, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A.G. Perarivalan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, offering sweets to his mother Arputham Ammal after Supreme Court released him using special powers, at his house in Jolarpet, Tirupattur district, Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Congress ‘deeply pained, disappointed’ over Perarivalan’s release, slams government

The country is saddened and disappointed by the decision of the Supreme Court to release A.G. Perarivalan, who was convicted in the assassination of the former Prime Minister, the Congress said on Wednesday and blamed the Narendra Modi government’s “inaction” that allowed the court to take such a decision.

Intelligence Bureau gets ₹138 crore, months after Amit Shah’s push to upgrade counter-terrorism grid

Intelligence Bureau gets ₹138 crore, months after Amit Shah’s push to upgrade counter-terrorism grid

India successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

An indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile was successfully test-fired for the first time from a naval helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off Odisha coast on May 18. It is the first indigenous air-launched anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

In a move that caught the entire administrative and political machinery of the Capital by surprise, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tendered his resignation here on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

I was never bogged down by failures, says Perarivalan

An unrelenting faith in judiciary despite several setbacks and constant support of family and friends formed the basis of the three-decades-old battle for freedom tasting success on Wednesday, A.G. Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Raji Gandhi assassination case who was set at liberty by the Supreme Court, said.

Sri Lanka war anniversary: Tamil victims remembered in Colombo

Scores of people on Wednesday gathered in Mullivaikkal village, in Sri Lanka’s northern Mullaitivu district, to remember the tens of thousands of Tamil civilians who were brutally killed in the final stages of the civil war in May 2009, when the armed forces crushed the LTTE.

Sacked official should submit Gyanvapi videography, Hindu plaintiffs tell court

The Hindu plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri case in Varanasi have pleaded before a local court that Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was sacked as the advocate commissioner in the Gyanvapi mosque video inspection, be ordered to cooperate in completing the commission report by submitting the photography and videography conducted under him in the initial stages of the survey.

Rajnath Singh takes sortie on P-8I maritime patrol aircraft

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Mumbai undertook a sortie on an Navy P-8I maritime patrol aircraft and witnessed firsthand its long-range surveillance and Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities.

Delhi Mundka fire | It was my duty as a human being, says crane operator who rescued 50 people

Crane operator Dayanand Tiwari is no less than a ‘messiah’ to many people who he rescued from the building in outer Delhi’s Mundka where a massive fire claimed at least 27 lives and injured many last week.

Cabinet approves policy to increase ethanol blend in petrol to 20%

The policy of introducing 20% ethanol will take effect from April 1, 2023.

India to press ahead with strict cybersecurity rules despite industry concerns

India will not change upcoming cybersecurity rules that force social media, technology companies and cloud service providers to report data breaches swiftly, despite growing industry concerns, the government said on Wednesday.

India-made Bluetooth audio devices outshine China-made sets: report

Shipments of Bluetooth audio devices surged in the March ending quarter as domestic brands took four out of top five spots in India, according to a Counterpoint report. Shipments in the March quarter rose 66% from the same time in the previous year.

IPL 2022 | LSG beat KKR by 2 runs to book IPL playoff berth

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a last-ball thriller to qualify for the IPL play offs here on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Quinton de Kock smashed the highest score of the ongoing season, an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls, while skipper KL Rahul hit 68 off 51 as the opening duo shared the highest ever partnership in IPL to take LSG to a challenging 210 for no loss.