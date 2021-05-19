Morning digest: COVID-19 vaccination in rural India trails urban areas; Calcutta HC to hear plea on Narada arrests today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Even as the second COVID-19 wave has showed signs of easing, the spread of cases into rural areas and the relatively lower vaccination numbers in rural India points to a burgeoning rural crisis. During the first wave (which peaked in September 2020), the COVID-19 cases started piling up in the urban areas initially and spread to rural areas (65% including semi-rural areas by September 2020).

The stay on the interim bail and the review petition will both be heard by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday. A city court where the four accused were produced virtually by the CBI had granted them interim bail on Monday.

India recorded 2,62,829 new cases and 3,841 new deaths as at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The country has so far reported 2,54,90,929 cases and 2,82,592 deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 33,059 infections, followed by Kerala (31,337) and Karnataka (30,309). Maharashtra recorded 679 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (525) and Tamil Nadu (364).

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said it had never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India and that it was committed to doing everything possible to support the vaccination drive in the country.

The severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that entered Saurashtra early on Tuesday, whipping up winds close to 180 kmph, has reduced in intensity and lay about 35 km west of Ahmedabad late in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Tamil Nadu Government will soon set up a team to conduct random checks on private hospitals to check adherence to rates fixed for treatment of Covid-19 patients and initiate action against violators, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia said they were hopeful of staging an Ashes series in front of full crowds later this year but stressed they would follow government advice when it came to admitting travelling supporters as the schedule for the England's men's and women's tours was released on Tuesday.

The fear of infection keeps residents inside their homes. Conversations about the mounting death toll among young people adds to the fear in this clutch of villages in the semi-urban belt of Dadri tehsil, a short distance from Delhi, in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Congress approved legislation Tuesday intended to curtail a striking rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, sending President Joe Biden a bipartisan denunciation of the spate of brutal attacks that have proliferated during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday afternoon, as soon as the news emerged that K.K. Shailaja’s name was missing from the State’s new Cabinet, the social media went abuzz with support for the popular outgoing Health Minister.