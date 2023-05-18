May 18, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

U.S. court allows extradition of 26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana to India

A U.S. court has consented to the Indian request, through the U.S. government, for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Karnataka government formation | Siddaramaiah is likely choice of Congress high command

The decision on Karnataka’s next Chief Minister and the new State cabinet will be taken in the next 48 to 72 hours, the Congress announced on May 17, as former party chief Rahul Gandhi held separate meetings with the rival claimants for the top post — Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah — for the first time after the party’s big victory.

CBI summons Sameer Wankhede for questioning on May 18

The CBI has summoned former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for questioning on May 18 in connection with alleged demand of ₹25 crore from superstar Shah Rukh Khan to not implicate his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug bust case, officials said.

SC to deliver on May 18 verdict on pleas against jallikattu

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on May 18 its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing the traditional bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock cart races.

PM Modi to inaugurate mega museum expo on May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day international museum exposition and unveil a "virtual walkthrough" of the upcoming national museum at the British-era North and South Blocks in New Delhi on May 18.

PM to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express, launch other railway projects in Odisha on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several railway projects valued at more than ₹8,000 crores in Odisha on May 18 via video conferencing, officials said.

Regional parties must be ‘kept in forefront’ in their States in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has supported the statement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for Opposition unity at the national level, stressing that regional parties should take the lead in the States where they had a strong presence.

Ayodhya mosque project hangs in balance over lack of funds and other hurdles

Members of the Indo-Islamic Culture Foundation (IICF) — the committee formed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board to manage the construction of the mosque in Ayodhya — are planning to request the Uttar Pradesh Government for a full waiver of the development charges they have to submit to the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) in order to secure approval for the mosque’s map.

Indian women’s hockey team to face Australia in Asiad preparatory tour

The Indian women’s hockey team will look to put its best foot forward when it kick-starts its Asian Games preparation against world number three Australia in a five-match tour in Adelaide on Thursday.

IPL 2023, RCB vs SRH | Kohli in focus as Bangalore play Hyderabad in must-win game

Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on May 18. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches.