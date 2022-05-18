Morning Digest | SC orders protection of ‘Shivling’ area in Gyanvyapi mosque; G-7 nations likely to appeal to India to reverse ban on wheat exports, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Secure ‘Shivling’ area, do not restrict namaaz in Gyanvyapi mosque: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area where a Shivling was reported to be found, while ordering that Muslims should not be restricted or impeded from accessing the Gyanvyapi mosque to offer namaaz or perform religious observances.

G-7 likely to increase pressure on India to reverse wheat export ban

Members of the G-7 countries are expected to appeal to India to reverse the ban on wheat exports during the upcoming G-7 summit (June 26-28) in Germany which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Targeted killings | Top officials urge Kashmiri Pandits to stay put

Top J&K officials, including Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner and its Inspector General of Police (IGP), on Tuesday visited several transit camps of Kashmiri Pandits and advised the fear-struck community against migration from the Valley, in the wake of the killing of the Pandit employee, Rahul Bhat, on May 12.

Perarivalan pardon case: SC to give verdict on May 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on whether the Tamil Nadu Governor was right in referring Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan’s plea for pardon to the President without taking a decision.

Court removes advocate commissioner for leaking Gyanvapi information to media

A Varanasi court on Tuesday removed the original advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from his post in the video inspection commission of the Gyanvapi Mosque for leaking information to the media through a private cameraman.

Pollution caused one in six deaths worldwide in 2019, finds study

Pollution caused nearly nine million deaths in 2019, or about one in six deaths worldwide. This number had effectively unchanged since the last such analysis in 2015 by the Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health, according to a report published in The Lancet Planetary Health on Wednesday.

Ukrainian troops surrender in Mariupol steel plant: Russia

Russia said on Tuesday that 265 Ukrainian soldiers, including several dozen wounded troops, surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol.

Ready with action plan, Cong. accuses BJP of trying to ‘break’ India

There is a conspiracy to break India by dividing her people on religious lines by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that’s why a call for Bharat jodo (unite India) has been given, the Congress said on Tuesday.

India rejects Pak. National Assembly’s ‘farcical resolution’ on J&K delimitation exercise

India on Tuesday described as “farcical” a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the neighbouring country had no locus standi to interfere in internal matters of India.

Qutb Minar built after demolishing temples: Minister

Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said the maker of Qutb Minar had left an inscription which said that it was built after demolishing 27 temples. Such a structure would not have remained standing in any other country but India, he said.

IPL 2022 | SRH keep slim playoff hopes alive with three-run win over MI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Punjab farmers warn of protest if demands are not met

Annoyed over the alleged indifference of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government towards their plight, several farmer groups announced they would stage an overnight sit-in ( dharna) on Tuesday at the Mohali-Chandigarh border.