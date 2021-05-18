Morning digest: ICMR drops plasma therapy from COVID-19 treatment guidelines; Cyclone Tauktae weakens after landfall in Gujarat, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The use of convalescent plasma has been dropped from the recommended treatment guidelines for COVID-19, according to late Monday advisory from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit the Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty so far, officials said. The State government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone. Read Monday's updates here.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 case count crossed the 2.5-crore mark on Monday, the second highest globally. The country’s tally is about 80 lakh less than the United State’s cumulative infections and 90 lakh more than that of Brazil’s.

The U.S. will send at least an additional 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, in addition to the 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines it has already committed, to other countries, President Joe Biden said on Monday. The additional doses will include not just AstraZeneca but also Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines.

Rising unemployment including among the salaried class and shrinking real incomes have led to a lack of demand that bodes ill for the economy, said Mahesh Vyas, managing director at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The White House says President Joe Biden expressed "support" for a cease-fire in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, the eighth day of Israeli-Palestinian fighting.

At a time when controversy continues to rage over under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths, one crematorium in Odisha was found to have recorded 3,978 bodies in the second half of 2020 — twice the State’s total COVID-19 toll during the corresponding period.

The armed forces have mobilised men and assets in preparation for Cyclone Tauktae. Gujarat being a critical supplier of oxygen from ports to other States, efforts are on to ensure the routes are kept open and also opened at the earliest after the cyclone makes landfall, an Army officer said on Monday.

Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the batting coach of the Indian women's team for the tour of England.

The entire medical system of Uttar Pradesh in smaller cities and villages is ‘Ram Bharose’ (at God’s mercy), the Allahabad High Court said on Monday as it took note of a case of egregious medical negligence at a goverment hospital in Meerut.