May 17, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Congress leadership’s deliberations to decide on next Karnataka CM remain inconclusive

The Congress leadership’s deliberations to select a new Chief Minister for Karnataka remained inconclusive as rival claimants, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refused to back down from their respective positions on May 16. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who met both Mr Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar at his residence, is likely to hold another round of meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

Chhattisgarh liquor scam | Do not create an “atmosphere of fear”, Supreme Court tells ED

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cautioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against creating an “atmosphere of fear”, after the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the central agency was “running amok” in the State to “implicate” Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to a ₹2000-crore liquor scam.

Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala with a “slight delay” on June 4

The monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala with a “slight delay” on June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The usual onset date over Kerala is June 1, within a seven-day window.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh to inaugurate all India pension adalat on Wednesday

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will inaugurate an all-India pension adalat here on Wednesday, where chronic cases will be taken up and resolved, an official statement issued on Tuesday said. Till date seven all-India pension adalats have been organised, in which 24,218 cases were taken up and 17,235 cases were resolved. The pension adalat initiative was started on an experimental basis in 2017 by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare. In 2018, national pension adalat was held by leveraging technology for the speedy resolution of pensioners’ grievances.

Stage set for Ecuadorian president or lawmakers to be booted out of office

A showdown between Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso and the opposition-led National Assembly could result in either side being booted from office this week as lawmakers seek to try him for embezzlement and he mulls exercising his constitutional power to dissolve the legislature. Lawmakers will continue impeachment proceedings against the right-leaning politician on Tuesday during a session of the unicameral assembly that Lasso is expected to attend.

Go First: Aircraft lessor moves Delhi High Court seeking directions to take back its leased plane

As Go First undergoes insolvency resolution proceedings, an aircraft lessor moved the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to release the plane leased to the crisis-hit airline. Besides, two more aircraft lessors have moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) opposing the airline’s insolvency proceedings. Accipiter Invesments Aircraft 2 Ltd has filed a writ petition before the Delhi High Court against the Union government and others, according to a lawyer. It has requested the high court to direct DGCA to deregister its aircraft which is currently on lease with Go First.

HC reserves order in petition by Rahul Gandhi

Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday reserved its order in a case filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against a criminal case filed in Ranchi for allegedly making statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The court of Justice Ambuj Nath heard the criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Gandhi on a criminal complaint filed by one Navin Jha for having allegedly made certain defamatory remarks against the BJP and its then president Amit Shah in a meeting. Jha in his petition, which was filed on April 24, 2022, said that the statement made by Gandhi in the meeting has not been denied by him and is an insult to the BJP, its members and workers. After hearing both the sides, the court directed them to submit the synopses of their arguments in writing by Wednesday.

WB primary education board challenges HC order cancelling jobs of thousands of teachers

West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Tuesday moved an appeal before the Calcutta High Court against an order of it cancelling jobs of around 32,000 untrained primary school teachers, claiming that they have obtained Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) within the specified time thereafter. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday modified his May 12 order, in which jobs of 36,000 primary teachers were cancelled, reducing the number to around 32,000 after the petitioners’ lawyer Tarunjyoti Tiwary pointed out that the number of untrained teachers would be to that tune.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau arrives in South Korea to discuss trade, North Korean challenge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at which they are expected to discuss expansion of trade and challenges posed by North Korea. Trudeau, the first Canadian leader to visit South Korea in nine years, will meet with Yoon on Wednesday, hours after he delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul. Yoon’s office said they will discuss North Korea’s dismal human rights record and cooperation over security and “critical minerals.” It was apparently referring to Canadian materials used by South Korean companies to manufacture electric car batteries or semiconductors, which are major products in South Korea’s export-driven economy.

SC asks about source of LG’s power to nominate MCD members

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked about the “source of power” of the lieutenant governor under the Constitution and the law to nominate 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) without the aid and advice of the elected government. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, hearing a petition filed by the AAP government challenging the nominations by the LG to the MCD, asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of the lieutenant governor, about the source of power with regard to the nominations. “What is the source of power for you to nominate? Show us the source of power of LG. Does the Constitution recognise the power of LG to appoint aldermen?” the bench asked. On being told that the office of the LG has filed its fresh response to the petition, the bench said it will hear the plea on Wednesday after perusing the reply.

Phase-V of Sagar Parikrama covering Maharashtra-Goa coastal districts will kick-start on Wednesday

The government on Tuesday said the fifth phase of the ‘Sagar Parikrama’, which aims to resolve issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes, covering coastal districts of Maharashtra and Goa will kickstart on Wednesday. According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-V of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ programme will cover six locations across Maharashtra and Goa. The journey will begin from Raigad, Maharashtra on May 17 and will cover Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra, and Vasco, Mormugao, and Canacona in Goa.

PM10 levels off the charts as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

The PM10 pollution in Delhi soared to hazardous levels on Tuesday as strong winds swept the city, raising dust and leaving a thick blanket of haze over it. The India Meteorological Department said dust-laden winds with speeds up to 50 kmph breezed through the capital between 3 am and 6 am, lowering visibility to a mere 700 metres at 10 am at the Palam Observatory, close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, as compared to 4,000 metres at 9 am on Monday. By 3 pm on Tuesday, the overall air quality index had worsened to 260, from 162 at 4 pm on Monday.

IPL 2023 | Punjab Kings eye big win to keep play-off hopes alive against DC

Punjab Kings will be eager to register a big win to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive against wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, who will play for pride when the two teams face off here on Wednesday. It has been a roller-coaster ride for PBKS, with six losses and as many wins. They are placed at eighth spot with 12 points and are still in contention to make the qualifiers. However, they need to improve their net run rate (NRR), which stands at -0.268. A 31-run win against the Capitals last week boosted their NRR and morale and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope for an encore and then hope that other results go their way.