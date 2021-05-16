Morning Digest | Two killed in Kerala as storm intensifies; in Delhi, number of COVID funerals overshoot official death toll, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Over 4,500 people, who lost their lives in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, have slipped through the cracks of Delhi government death records over the last 24 days.

Cyclonic storm Tauktae (pronounced Tau’te) in the Arabian Sea is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 16, with wind speeds expected to touch 160 kmph by May 17.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh late on Saturday night dared the Delhi Police to act against him for putting up a critical poster against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Though the pace of increase in coronavirus infections has slowed down as have the number of COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, the State continues to see a sharp mismatch in the number of COVID-19 deaths reported by the health authorities. Now, with the number of deaths emerging from rural and remote districts, official figures appear lower by as much as 20 times in some districts.

The decision to delay the second dose of Covishield vaccine to up to 16 weeks was not due to a “shortage” of vaccines but was based on scientific evidence from the U.K., said V.K. Paul, Chairman, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19, on Saturday. It was taken by consensus by a group of experts, he said.

High cost of cremations and traditions force many to bury the dead, but they face official pushback after the discovery of discarded bodies.

A magnificent long-range strike from Youri Tielemans gave Leicester City their first FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, in front of the biggest crowd in England since March 2020.

Veteran journalist Sunil Jain, who has been the managing editor of the Financial Express since May 2013, passed away in the capital on Saturday due to post-COVID complications.

President Joe Biden has expressed “strong support” for Israel's strikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas missile attacks on its territory, but raised concerns about civilian casualties and the protection of journalists, on a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government’s agencies praise the ‘Mumbai model’ of fighting the coronavirus, BJP’s Maharashtra leaders seem to think otherwise. The party, which is in the Opposition in the State has once again alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is fudging data.

Kuwait is expected to deliver a total of 1,400 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India, the envoy of the Gulf nation told The Hindu on Saturday.