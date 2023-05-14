May 14, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Karnataka Congress Legislature Party meeting set for Sunday

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D. K. Shivakumar, the party’s troubleshooter who won from Kanakapura by over one lakh votes and who turns 61 on Sunday, are both front runners for the Chief Minister’s post. The first meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will be held at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to AICC in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. The meeting is likely to decide the name of the new chief minister.

NCB, Indian Navy make biggest ever drug haul

In what is claimed to be the biggest ever drug seizure in terms of monetary value by any anti-drug enforcement agency in the country, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy, in a joint operation, have seized around 2,500 kg of methamphetamine valued around ₹15,000 crore and originated from Pakistan from the Indian waters.

High drama at counting centre for Jayanagar constituency as BJP wins by 16 votes

After what seemed to be an unending counting and examination of votes, BJP candidate C.K. Ramamurthy was declared the winner from Jayanagar constituency against Congress’s incumbent MLA Sowmya Reddy by a slim margin of 16 votes.

BJP wins big in U.P. local body polls; victory signifies faith in pro-people policies, says Yogi Adityanath

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh on May 13 registered a resounding victory in Urban Local Body polls winning all 17 Mayoral seats and winning or leading a majority of 1,420 councillors seats in Municipal Corporations, members seats across Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Palika Parishads.

Second G20 Culture Working Group meet to kick off in Bhubaneswar

The second G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting is all set to begin in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and as part of it a special thematic sand art will be created on the Puri beach, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh to witness severe heat waves for next three days

On Sunday, 136 mandals will suffer severe heat waves, and 153 mandals on Monday, an official said.

Over half a million people evacuated as ‘Cyclone Mocha’ barrels towards Bangladesh’s coast

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades, is predicted to barrel towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday.

Germany announces $3 billion military aid package for Ukraine before possible Zelenskyy visit

While Zelenskyy’s visit on Sunday has yet to be officially confirmed, it would be a sign that relations between Ukraine and Germany have improved markedly after a rocky patch.

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections ends, voting nears

Turkish politicians held final rallies in the last hours of campaigning on Saturday, the eve of pivotal presidential and parliamentary elections that could significantly shape the NATO member’s future.

Islamic Jihad leader: Cease-fire reached with Israel, but fighting persists

A leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza announced late Saturday that a cease-fire deal had been reached with Israel to end five days of heavy fighting. But rocket fire persisted after the deadline, leaving the deal in question.

IPL | CSK eye two points to improve play-off chances; KKR in must-win situation

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League match in Chennai on May 14 aiming for a win and strengthen their chances of sealing a play-offs berth.

IPL | Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as RR take on RCB

It promises to be a showdown between this edition's two most impactful batters young Yashasvi Jaiswal and veteran Faf du Plessis when Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are looking to avoid a hat-trick of defeats, in an IPL match in Jaipur on May 14.