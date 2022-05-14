A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A Fire Brigade personnel at rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi, in the wee hours of Saturday, May 14, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Supreme Court declines to stay J&K delimitation report

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to file an affidavit responding to a challenge to the delimitation exercise undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the State. However, the court did not accept an oral plea made by petitioners to stay the tabling of the final draft report of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission in Parliament.

27 dead in massive fire near Delhi’s Mundka metro station

At least 27 persons were killed and 12 injured when a massive fire broke out in a four-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in Delhi’s Outer district on Friday evening, the Delhi police said.

Congress plans massive organisational overhaul

A “one family, one ticket” rule, restrictions on successive tenures for office-bearers, 50 under 50 rule to ensure that half of the party posts are given to people under 50 years of age and in-house survey mechanism are among the major organisational changes that the Congress is all set to bring about after the three-day Nav Sankalp chintan shivir that got under way on Friday.

West Bengal’s jute industry barely hanging by a thread

The crisis in West Bengal’s jute industry is getting exacerbated, with several mills suspending operations this year. The Hindu visits mills along both banks of the Hooghly to understand the growing despair of workers, owners and farmers.

Police clash with mourners at Palestinian journalist’s funeral

Israeli police clashed with Palestinian mourners packed around the coffin of killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh at the start of her funeral procession in Jerusalem on Friday. Masked police officers faced scores of flag-waving and chanting Palestinians in the compound of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, television footage showed.

Indian embassy returning to Kyiv

The Indian embassy in Ukraine which was “temporarily” working out of Polish capital Warsaw will return to Kyiv from May 17, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in New Delhi on Friday.

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe moots ‘aid consortium’ with foreign envoys in Colombo

Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has vowed to “deliver solutions” to the island’s deepening economic crisis, kicked off duties on Friday, discussing formation of a “foreign aid consortium” with Colomb-based envoys, his office said.

Surge in oil imports widens trade deficit in April

A surge in crude oil imports swelled India’s goods imports bill in April to $60.3 billion, a 31% growth, official data showed. With merchandise exports expanding 30.7% to $40.19 billion, the trade deficit widened last month to $20.11 billion, from March’s $18.5 billion.

In April, most electoral bonds encashed in Hyderabad

Around ₹420 crore worth of electoral bonds were encashed in Hyderabad, while ₹100 crore were encashed in Chennai.

Prannoy wins decisive match against Denmark to steer India to historic Thomas Cup final

Indian team, which never went past the semifinals after 1979, showed tremendous fighting spirit as it came from a match down to outwit 2016 champions Denmark.