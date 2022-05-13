A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Inflation soars near eight-year high to 7.8% in April; India adopted people-centric strategy against pandemic

Inflation faced by Indian consumers shot up to a nearly eight-year high of 7.8% in April from 6.95% in March, with rural inflation accelerating to 8.4% and urban parts of the country experiencing 7.1% inflation, as per data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday.

India adopted people-centric strategy against pandemic, says PM Modi at second global virtual COVID summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 12, 2022, addressed the second global virtual summit on COVID-19. It was hosted by the U.S. government. While addressing the summit, Mr. Modi said, “India’s vaccination programme is largest in world.”

Ujjwala scheme | 90 lakh beneficiaries do not get refills

In the last financial year, 90 lakh beneficiaries of the Narendra Modi government’s flagship welfare scheme Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana did not refill their cylinders. And over one crore beneficiaries refilled their cylinders only once. These revelations come in the backdrop of the much-feted “labharthi” or beneficiary class which reportedly voted in good numbers for the BJP in the recent elections, especially in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Monsoon may reach Kerala early, onset over Andaman likely on May 15

Kerala has reasons to cheer as the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over the State perhaps a week ahead of the normal onset of June 1. A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that southwest monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around May 15.

Food production to dip, hunger to rise in India due to climate change, says report

India’s food production could drop 16% and the number of those at risk for hunger could increase 23% by 2030 due to climate change, says a report by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) on climate change and food systems.

Health Ministry moots medical facilitation centres at embassies

The Union Health Ministry has proposed the launch of medical facilitation centres at Indian embassies around the world for people wishing to travel to India for medical treatment. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced this as part of building Brand India, at the roundtable conference held with senior IFS Officers at the Vigyan Bhawan.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead inside government office in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Militants shot dead a civilian, who belonged to the minority Kashmiri Pandit community, in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Thursday evening. According to the police, Rahul Bhat, an employee in Tehsildar office at Chadoora in Budgam, was inside the office premises when at least two gunmen opened fire from a close range.

Ukraine crisis | Zelenskyy says he’s ready to talk with Russian President Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that he’s ready to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that “we must find an agreement,’‘ but with no ultimatum as a condition.

Two pilots killed as Chhattisgarh govt. chopper crashes at Raipur airport

A Chhattisgarh government helicopter crashed at the Raipur airport on Thursday night, killing two pilots, police said. The incident took place during a flying practice at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur under the Mana police station limits around 9.10 p.m., said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal.

Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil

Twitter fired two of its top managers on Friday, the latest sign of internal turmoil amid Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s planned buyout of the company. One Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after seven years. In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mr. Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

Those who seek Congress-free India will be decimated: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister says Congress will have to give a new message from this Chintan Shivir to people of country.

IPL 2022 | CSK's fast bowling stock will be strengthened next season, hints Dhoni

Mumbai Indians beat CSK by five wickets in a low-scoring match to send the Dhoni-led side out of reckoning for a play-off berth.