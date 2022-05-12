A select list of stories to read before you start your day

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: AP

Supreme Court order has the effect of making bail the rule in Sedition cases

The Supreme Court order on Wednesday to keep court proceedings under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance has the effect of temporarily erasing the colonial provision from the statute book while the Union re-examines it.

PM Modi to address Joe Biden-led COVID Summit on Thursday

At the invitation of the U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global COVID virtual summit on Thursday. Announcing the event, Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India’s role in production of vaccines to fight the pandemic.

Nobody should cross ‘Lakshman Rekha’, says Law Minister after Supreme Court freezes sedition law

Nobody should cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and the court should respect the government and the legislature just as the government respects the court, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court stayed the sedition law, while the Opposition parties welcomed the order.

Sri Lankan President to appoint new PM, cabinet this week

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he would appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week, after former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following deadly violence in the country.

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Perarivalan case

A claim by the Centre that the President, and not the Tamil Nadu Governor, has “exclusive power” to decide Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A.G. Perarivalan’s plea for pardon drew flak from the Supreme Court on Wednesday before it reserved the case for judgment. A three-judge Bench led by Justice L. Nageswara Rao said the government’s argument if taken at face value, would leave Article 161 (the constitutional power of Governors of States to grant pardon) a “dead-letter”.

PM Modi’s visit to Lumbini will be significant: Ambassador of Nepal

The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal will be a significant development, Kathmandu’s envoy Shankar Prasad Sharma said on Wednesday. Speaking to The Hindu after presenting his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind, Ambassador Sharma said Nepal had taken up all the bilateral issues during the visit by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to Delhi and Varanasi last month.

Varanasi court to decide if videography can be done inside Gyanvapi mosque

A local court in Varanasi on May 12 is expected to decide if an advocate commissioner appointed by it to videograph a ‘Hindu site’ outside the wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid would be allowed to enter the tehkhana (cellar) of the mosque in the highly-sensitive complex for inspection.

CBI arrests six officials, eight others in FCRA bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four current and two former officials of the Union Home Ministry’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) division, along with eight others, for allegedly facilitating illegal clearances to non-government organisations (NGOs) under the Act, in lieu of bribes.

In a marriage, conjugal expectation is a two-way street: Delhi HC judge who declined to strike down marital rape

The Centre's concern that criminalising marital rape may destabilise the institution of marriage is a "legitimate" one and doing so may require spouses to draw up a detailed agreement before sex or invite a third party to act as witnesses, Delhi High Court judge C. Hari Shankar said as he declined to strike down the marital rape exception in a split verdict delivered on Wednesday.

Punjab police conduct raids in Mohali blast case; suspects rounded up

The Punjab police on Wednesday conducted raids across the State and rounded up suspects for questioning in connection with the blast at the headquarters of the intelligence wing in Mohali.

Entry into any sovereign country can never be enforceable fundamental right: Centre to SC

The Centre on May 11 told the Supreme Court that entry into any sovereign country can never be an enforceable fundamental right and that India has prohibited Tablighi activities since 2003. The apex court was hearing the pleas, including those challenging the orders blacklisting several citizens of 35 countries from travelling to India for 10 years for alleged involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

Facebook’s parent company Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cutbacks

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is preparing cutbacks in its Reality Labs division, a strategic unit at the center of its strategy to refocus the company on hardware products and the "metaverse," a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

IPL 2022 | Jadeja ruled out of remainder of IPL, goes home with rib injury

While the official reason being given for Jadeja’s unavailability is injury, sources tracking developments in the CSK camp claimed that the all-rounder has been dropped.