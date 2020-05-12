Morning Digest: Complete exit from lockdown not possible, Narendra Modi tells CMs; 15 special trains to begin on Tuesday, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at a videoconference with Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue in some form or the other even after May 17, but that the State governments should send in their plans for ramping up economic activity in green zones in their States between May 15 and 17 for consideration by the Centre.

Passengers looking to travel by ‘special trains’ to be run by the railways from Tuesday will need to reach stations 90 minutes before the departure time, wear masks, and preferably bring their own food as well as linen and travel light, as per the guidelines issued on Monday.

COVID-19 sees no religion or community, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, denying that any religion-based mapping of patients was done and termed any news in this regard as “baseless, incorrect and irresponsible”.

Data of about 13,000 Aarogya Setu App users, who have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), have so far been transferred to the server for health intervention, according to the Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management Chairman, Ajay Sawhney.

After railway services, domestic flights are expected to resume soon with the Civil Aviation Ministry in the process of taking a final call on when and how such flights commence. A top Central government source told The Hindu that a nod from the Union government to resume flights had to be in sync with willingness of the States to let flights operate.

Citing the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Prime Minister not to resume regular air and rail services in the State till May 31. Referring to media reports on plans to resume regular train services to and from Chennai from Tuesday (May 12), he said, “As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service up to May 31, in my State.” He made a similar demand in respect of regular air services.

Having walked and hitchhiked from Navi Mumbai for almost a week, Sonu Kumar, 18, was both elated to sit at last when he boarded a Maharashtra government bus. “Hume laga ab ghar jaayenge seedha (I thought I will directly reach home now),” he said, peering outside while gripping the window grille.

There are nearly 30 “attempts” from India to develop vaccines, K .VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Union government, said at an online web conference on Friday. “There are over a 100 vaccines being developed worldwide and at least 30 attempts in India. These include efforts where India is participating in global attempts and partnerships among Indian academia and industry,” he said during the webinar organised by the Confederation for Indian Industry (CII) and the Technology Development Board of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Saudi Arabia, which under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been trying to diversify its economy away from oil and expand its regional influence through aggressive foreign policy posturing, has run into trouble with the economy hit by the double crises of the coronavirus pandemic and the oil price crash.

Tennis star Sania Mirza on Monday became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post-motherhood. She won the award for Asia/Oceania zone after securing more than 10,000 votes out of the total 16,985 online votes cast for this year’s three regional Group I nominees.