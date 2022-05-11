A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard next to burnt buses a day after clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Supreme Court seeks interim protection for people charged with sedition

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated a willingness to wait, but not for too long, for the government to “re-examine” the colonial law of sedition.

Sri Lankan troops given shooting orders to ‘control’ violence

Sri Lanka’s tri-forces on Tuesday received shooting orders to “bring violence under control”, authorities said, amid a spate of retaliatory attacks targeting government members. “Defence Ministry has ordered the tri-forces to shoot at persons causing harm to life or involved in theft of property,” the Army said.

CBI nabs at least six FCRA division officials, others on graft charge

In a nationwide crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches and apprehended at least six officials of the Union Home Ministry’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) division along with others for allegedly facilitating illegal clearances to non-government organisations (NGOs) under the Act, in lieu of bribes.

COVID-19 vaccination | Use same phone number for both doses, says Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said that, after receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, a beneficiary needs to schedule for or avail the second dose of the same vaccine with the same mobile number used at the time of first dose of vaccination. This is the only mechanism for both the first and second dose details to be tagged to the same beneficiary.

More stringent norms for social media platforms in the works: government source

The government is working to bring in more stringent norms for social media platforms aimed at increasing accountability for their content, which may lead to dilution of safe harbour rules that protects intermediaries from being held liable for third-party content on their platforms, a senior government source told The Hindu.

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande receives Param Vishisht Seva Medal

President also gave away 13 Shaurya Chakras to Service personnel at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Babul Supriyo’s wait to take oath as Ballygunge MLA ends, Governer’s decision prevails

After Governor Jagdeep Dhankar insisted that he would not change his decision on who would administer the oath to Babul Supriyo who quit his job as a central Minister and the BJP party to join the TMC, it has been decided the singer-turned politician who was last month elected MLA from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency will be sworn in by West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee on Wednesday.

Government notifies top sporting events

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has notified several sporting events as that of national importance under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act. The notification, which supersedes the earlier one issued in March 2021, has declared all Olympics Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as events of national importance.

IndiGo applied rules for ‘unruly passengers’ for one with special needs

IndiGo’s CEO Ronojoy Dutta has defended his staff’s decision to deny boarding to a child with special needs because he was in “panic” and a safety hazard by citing rules that were framed in a very different context that was to deal with the likes of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad, who in 2017 hit an Air India official 25 times with his slipper because he was denied a business class seat.

Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

The decision to ban Mr. Trump from Twitter did not silence the former President's voice, but rather amplified his views among people on the political right, Mr. Musk said, calling the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

BJP youth leader’s death in Kolkata | Autopsy report shows death by hanging

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday took on record the post-mortem report of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Arjun Chaurasia, who was found dead in Kolkata last week under mysterious circumstances.

IPL 2022 | GT beat LSG by 62 runs to enter IPL play-offs

Opting to bat, GT posted 144 for 4 with opener Shubman Gill top-scoring with a 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26. Chasing the target, LSG were all out for 82 in 13.5 overs.