Morning Digest: Health Ministry says COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 30%; Railways to restart passenger services in phased manner, and more

A man wearing a protective face shield prays outside a temple in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2020.

A man wearing a protective face shield prays outside a temple in Ahmedabad on May 10, 2020.

Coronavirus | Health Ministry says COVID-19 recovery rate has crossed 30%

India reported 3,277 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and an additional 128 deaths, taking the total tally to 62,939 and 2,109 deaths on Sunday.

Coronavirus lockdown | Railways to restart passenger services in phased manner

The Indian Railways on Sunday said it planned to restart passenger services in a phased manner — initially with 15 pairs of trains — from Tuesday onwards, almost 50 days after the services were stopped amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, 87, has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on May 10 evening with a complaint of chest pain. He is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward, a hospital source said.

Indian, Chinese troops face off in Eastern Ladakh, Sikkim

Two incidents of face-off occurred between Indian and Chinese troops last week, resulting in injuries to several soldiers of both sides, Army sources confirmed.

Coronavirus | U.K. lockdown to stay in place till June 1, says Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced a phased plan to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, with schools and shops to begin opening from June 1 — as long as infection rates stay low.

Truck carrying migrant workers overturns in Madhya Pradesh; 5 killed

Five migrant workers were killed and 13 persons injured after their truck overturned on a highway in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on the night of May 9, said district officials.

Coronavirus lockdown | Car runs over migrant worker on his way home to Bihar by bicycle

A migrant worker who was cycling back home to his village in Bihar from Delhi died after being hit by a speeding SUV in Lucknow.

Coronavirus lockdown | NDMA issues guidelines for restart of industrial units

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a series of guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown period. Certain economic activities have already been allowed on gradual lifting of restrictions in some zones.

Zero turnout as Poland holds bizarre ghost election

Poland's election day Sunday was one for the history books, as polling stations remain closed and turnout will clock in at zero due to a political crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus | National Institute of Virology develops ELISA test to detect antibodies

The Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has developed an immunological assay — enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) — to detect antibodies that the body develops in response to infection by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, an official source told The Hindu. The test will detect antibodies present in blood samples. ELISA is routinely used for detecting HIV infection.

Cricket | Kohli ‘absolutely loves’ the IPL

The camaraderie that players share during the Indian Premier League (IPL) is what makes the tournament special for India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Coronavirus
