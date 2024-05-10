Air India Express cabin crew call off strike after mediation

Air India Express has agreed to reinstate 25 cabin crew who were terminated after a large number of them reported “sick” since May 6, while the flight crew have agreed to report to duty following a meeting mediated by the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) in New Delhi on May 9.

Bail to Kejriwal to campaign will end arrests of politicians as elections are year-round phenomenon in India, ED tells Supreme Court

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday cautioned the Supreme Court against granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, saying that if “unscrupulous” politicians are given bail for campaigning, none of them can ever be arrested, as elections are an “all-year-round phenomenon” in India.

10 killed, 13 injured in blast at a fireworks unit in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi

Ten workers, including six women, were killed in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Sivakasi on May 9, and 13 persons sustained injuries, according to police. The workers were manufacturing fireworks at Sudarshan Fireworks unit in Sengamalapatti around 2.15 p.m. when the blast occurred.

Prime Minister will do drama in the few days as elections are slipping away, says Rahul Gandhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stopped “abusing” industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani and hinted at a deal, the Congress party stepped up its counter-attack on the BJP and Mr. Modi over the issue of crony capitalism.

Civil society members, former bureaucrats urge ECI to disclose record of voter turnouts

Flagging their concerns over the fluctuation in figures of voter turnouts in the first two phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, a group of civil society members and former bureaucrats have urged the Election Commission of India to “immediately disclose” through its website, the authenticated record of voter turnout as contained in Part I of Form 17C - which is the account of votes recorded in each polling station.

Israeli military says it has weapons it needs for Rafah ground operation

Israel’s military spokesman says the army has the weapons it needs to press ahead with its offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari was asked at a news conference whether the army can conduct the operation without U.S. arms.

Reciprocal sensitivity, mutual interests two key pillars of India-Maldives ties: Jaishankar

India’s relations with Maldives rest on the twin important pillars of ‘mutual interests’ and ‘reciprocal sensitivity’, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday. The remarks came during his interaction with the visiting Foreign Minister of Maldives, Moosa Zameer, when South Block also confirmed that “competent Indian technical personnel” have reached Maldives to look after the aviation platforms that India maintained in the archipelago nation for humanitarian purposes.

Why take 15 seconds, take an hour: Asaduddin Owaisi to BJP leader Navneet Rana

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi responded to BJP leader Navneet Rana’s reported comments of removing police for 15 seconds and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go ahead and “do it”.

Markets plunge amid fears of uncertain poll outcome

Uncertainty over the General Elections’ outcome led to panic selling in India’s stock markets with key benchmark indices falling about 1.5%. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 1,062 points, or 1.45% to 72,404. The NSE Nifty-50 index too shed 345 points or 1.55% to 21,957.5.

Findings of EAC-PM working paper being misreported, says Population Foundation of India

The Population Foundation of India (PFI) on May 9 night expressed deep concerns about media reports misrepresenting the data set put out by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) in a recently published working paper on the share of religious minorities in 167 countries, including India.

West Bengal Governor shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to common people

Amid allegations of molestation levelled against him by a woman employee of Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on May 9 showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to the common people.

IPL-17, RCB vs PBKS | Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar shine as RCB defeats Punjab Kings by 60 runs

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar conjured up superlative fifties before the bowlers joined the party as Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a huge 60-run win over Punjab Kings in the IPL on May 9.