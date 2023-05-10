May 10, 2023 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

Jury orders Donald Trump to pay columnist Jean Carroll $5 million after finding him liable for sexual assault, defamation

A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. The verdict was announced in a federal courtroom in New York City on the first day of jury deliberations. Jurors rejected Ms. Carroll’s claims that she was raped, but found Mr. Trump liable for sexual abuse and for defaming Mr. Carroll after she made her allegations public.

Polling day dawns in Karnataka after pitched campaign by all parties

After a fortnight of high-decibel poll campaigns, Karnataka is set to vote on Wednesday to elect a new government. A crucial election for all three key parties, the BJP is fighting to retain power beating anti-incumbency and a history of no ruling party getting re-elected for nearly four decades, while a resurgent Congress has mounted a challenge. Janata Dal (Secular) is fighting to retain its identity in State politics.

Traditions have not stopped the concept of marriage from evolving: SC

The Supreme Court on May 9 said the Constitution has itself been a “tradition-breaker”, and though tradition may have created the idea of heterosexual marriage, it has not been able to stop society from evolving and bringing changes to the very concept of marriage. The Constitution has broken the once “hallowed traditions” of caste and religious discrimination. It has outlawed untouchability, a five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said.

No end to humiliations of frisking for NEET aspirants

More than 48 hours after reports of “humiliating frisking’’ at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) centres surfaced, officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the exams, remained tight-lipped. NTA officials did not respond to queries by The Hindu on these incidents.

Joe Biden revokes COVID-19 travel restrictions and federal employee vaccine requirements

President Joe Biden on Tuesday revoked requirements that most international visitors to the United States be vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as similar rules for federal employees and contractors. Mr. Biden's orders take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET May 12 with the expiration of the U.S. COVID public health emergency. The Biden administration's rules imposed in September 2021 requiring about 3.5 million federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated or face firing or disciplinary action have not been enforced for over a year after a series of court rulings.

Sri Lanka Supreme Court clears way for Bill to decriminalise homosexuality

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has ruled that a Bill seeking to decriminalise homosexuality is “not inconsistent with the Constitution”, clearing the way for a Parliamentary debate and vote on the subject. “The Supreme Court is of the opinion that the Bill as a whole or as any provision thereof is not inconsistent with the Constitution,” Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced on Tuesday morning.

Saudi Arabia, Syria to reopen embassies restoring relations

Saudi Arabia and Syria will reopen diplomatic missions between the two countries now that relations have improved 11 years after the facilities were closed, the two nations foreign ministries said Tuesday. The announcements came nearly a month after Syria and Saudi Arabia said they were moving toward reopening embassies and resuming airline flights. That had followed a visit by Syria’s top diplomat to the kingdom, the first since Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 and a visit by Syria’s foreign minister to Riyadh.

NIA cracks down on newly-formed militant outfits in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in its latest crackdown on newly-formed militant offshoots, including The Resistance Front (TRF) and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which claimed the responsibility for the twin attacks in Rajouri that left 10 soldiers dead.

Both State government and Centre responsible for the violence in Manipur: Congress

Citing Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud’s comment on the Manipur High Court not having any power to make changes to the list of scheduled tribes (ST), the Congress on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State cannot escape responsibility for the violence and deaths in the State.

IPL 2023: MI vs RCB | Surya special gives Mumbai Indians six-wicket win over RCB

Suryakumar Yadav’s stunning 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 52 handed Mumbai Indians a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Messi scoops individual, team Laureus double, Fraser-Pryce honoured

Argentina and Paris Saint Germain veteran star Lionel Messi on Monday scooped a unique double, landing individual and team Laureus awards for his exploits and those of his World-Cup winning nation. Messi, 35, finally landed a first World Cup winners medal in Qatar last December after a thrilling penalty shootout final win over France - enough to earn him an individual accolade while the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also accepted the team award at a prestigious Paris ceremony.