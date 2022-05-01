A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana during the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Court at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on April 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Coal shortage | No need to panic, says Prahlad Joshi

The Union Coal Minister said that some people were speaking as if the whole country would be blacked out after 10 days, which was not the case. The Union Government was supplying 1.07 million tonnes of coal on a regular basis. However, as there was a sudden spurt in demand, the Railway Ministry was taking steps to transport the same, he said.

Governments ignoring court orders, says CJI

The sheer “defiance” of governments towards judicial pronouncements, their inclination to pass off the responsibility of decision-making to courts and the legislature’s ambiguity, lack of foresight and public consultation before making laws had led to docket explosion, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said here on Saturday. It had forced the judiciary to dabble in policy to render justice to the common man, he added at a joint conference of Chief Justices and Chief Ministers attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Explained | What is causing the intense heat in north, west, central and east India?

India is in the throes of an unusually long series of heatwaves that began in the end of March and scorched north India for most of April. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said April was the hottest in northwest India in 122 years. It has also been an unusually hot April– with temperatures touching above 40 degree Celsius – in large parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Ex-bureaucrats, veterans hit back at peers’ letter to PM Modi to end hate politics

In a tit-for-tat of letters over recent incidents of communal violence, a group of 197 retired judges, bureaucrats and Armed forces officers on Saturday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the motivations of an earlier open letter by another group calling on him to end hate politics.

Opposition blames AAP govt. as tensions ease in Patiala

The Punjab government on Saturday restored mobile Internet services in Patiala district as tensions eased and the situation slowly moved towards normal. However, Opposition parties alleged that the violence and clashes over the last few days were the result of the fledgling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s administrative incompetence.

IPL 2022 | Jadeja resigns from CSK captaincy, Dhoni to lead in remaining games

Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday “relinquished” Chennai Super Kings captaincy which was handed back to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the team lost six out of its eight matches in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League.

PM Modi for use of local languages in courts

The government was working to draft laws not only in sound legal terminology but also in popular language that makes it easy for citizens to understand the law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. He also urged State governments to repeal “obsolete and archaic laws”.

Chief Ministers assure CJI of tighter security at courts

Chief Ministers of various States on Saturday assured Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana that security at court complexes including District Courts would be improved on the lines of a two-tier security system followed in Jammu and Kashmir but there was no consensus on setting up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority (NJIA) to decide on judicial infrastructure.

Arunachal scientist bags two Indian patents

A scientist from the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Bio-resources and Sustainable Development at Kimin in Papumpare district of Arunachal Pradesh has been granted two Indian patents for developing ‘Polyherbal formulation for the treatment of painful Diabetic Neuropathy’ and ‘hybrid cotton patch and a method for its fabrication’.

Bodies with hands tied found in Ukraine as Russia shells east

Ukrainian police on Saturday reported finding three bodies with their hands tied behind their backs as Russia continued shelling the east and Washington slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “depravity”.

Kim warns North Korea could ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned again that the North could preemptively use its nuclear weapons if threatened, as he praised his top army officials for a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, this week.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son takes oath as Punjab CM

Amidst last minute drama, Hamza Shehbaz, son of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Saturday took the oath of Chief Minister of Punjab, the country’s most populous province with 110 million people.

India’s Vedanta is in talks with banks to raise debt of $2.5 billion-$3 billion to bolster its semiconductor and display manufacturing plans as it races to become the country’s first chipmaker, a senior company official told Reuters on Saturday.

La Liga: Real Madrid clinch title, Ancelotti first to all Europe top five league titles

Real Madrid’s LaLiga triumph capped a remarkable milestone for Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday as the Italian became the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

IPL 2022: MI vs RR | Rohit Sharma gets birthday present as Mumbai wins its first match of season

Seasoned Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak Varma gave the best 35th birthday present to their skipper Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians finally opened their account, beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets in an IPL match here on Saturday.

IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans’ winning run continues, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets to inch closer to play-offs

Gujarat Titans extended their dominance at the top of the table with a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday and inched closer towards clinching a play-off spot in their inception year.