Morning Digest: Counting underway in four States, Puducherry for 822 Assembly seats; Private hospitals begin vaccination for 18+, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Starting 8 a.m. on Sunday, the counting of votes for the 822 Assembly seats spread across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will take place at 2,364 counting halls following the COVID-19 protocols, the Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday. In 2016, the total number of counting halls was 1,002. The over-200% increase is due to the distancing norms being followed by the poll panel to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

India reported 3,92,603 new COVID-19 cases and 3,673 deaths till 11.15 p.m. IST on May 1. The country has so far reported a total of 1,95,49,943 cases and 2,15,454 deaths.

On Saturday, when vaccinations were opened to all above 18, the overall number of immunisations dipped to a weekly low of 1.3 million. While private hospital chains — such Max Super speciality Hospitals, Apollo Group and Fortis Hospitals — announced the roll out of their paid vaccination programmes, none gave information on how many doses had been administered.

India moved a step closer to having a third vaccine in its immunisation drive against COVID-19 when the first consignment of Russia’s Sputnik V landed in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

At least 16 COVID-19 patients and two nurses were killed in a fire that engulfed the intensive care unit of a hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat, in the early hours of Saturday.

At least 14 COVID-19 patients died at the Government General Hospital at Anantapur on Saturday due to a snag in the oxygen supply pipeline. Six of the victims were in the Orthopaedic Ward and four in the Chest Ward.

Twelve patients, including a doctor, died without oxygen at a hospital in south Delhi on Saturday as multiple hospitals in the national capital raised alarm bells over dwindling stocks of the life-saving gas.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday warned the Central government of initiating contempt proceedings against its officers for their failure to fulfil the 490 metric tonne of oxygen allocated for Delhi even for a single day.

In this episode we’re discussing fire safety rules in public buildings, including hospitals. Over the past few weeks there have been deadly fires in hospital buildings, including those treating COVID-19 patients, compounding what is already a severe crisis that the country is facing.

It was Power Play by Keiron Pollard. The big man freed his arms and the ball took flight. In this heavyweight contest, he delivered the knock-out blow. It was a brutal onslaught.