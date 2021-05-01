Morning Digest: At least 16 COVID-19 patients die in Bharuch hospital fire, India becomes first country in the world to report over 4 lakh new cases in a single day, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

At least 16 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours on May 1. Gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed charred remains of some patients on stretchers and beds. There were around 50 other patients at the four- storeyed Welfare Hospital when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 a.m. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

With 4,08,323 new COVID-19 cases recorded until 11 p.m. on April 30, India became the first country in the world to register over 4 lakh infections in a single day. As many as 3,464 new deaths were also reported on the day.

The COVID-19 wave in New Delhi has led to a spike in cases and deaths and put the healthcare system under severe strain. Nikhil M. Babu, Hemani Bhandari and Jatin Anand report on the negligence of the Central and Delhi governments which has led to a mad scramble for beds, oxygen, and space in cremation grounds

With the pandemic spreading to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns, the Centre is to set up regional training centres, in assistance with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), to organise training programmes for doctors on appropriate COVID-19 management practices, Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, said on Friday.

The demand for MGNREGA work so far in the month of April has increased to 2.57 crore households, 92% higher than a year ago, and a record high for April since 2013, as per State Bank of India (SBI) research.

Amid lack of vaccine supplies and uncertainty over availability in the next few weeks, several States have postponed the scheduled May 1 roll out of Phase III of COVID-19 immunisation for those between 18-45 years. Maharashtra said the rollout would begin as scheduled but depend on supplies.

Due to the very high numbers of COVID-19 cases and multiple strains of the virus in India, the United States will restrict travel of non-citizens from the country, starting on Tuesday, Eastern U.S. time.

As the virulent second wave of COVID-19 cuts awidening swathe across Uttar Pradesh, not just Opposition leaders but lawmakers of the ruling party BJP are also flagging the shortage in oxygen supplies and the rise in cases due to the panchayat polls in the State.

Responding to a query raised by the Madras High Court on Thursday on what it was doing in the last 12 to 14 months without anticipating the second wave of COVID-19 and making preparations to face it, the Centre said the disease curve was flattening till December 2020 and that everything was fine by January this year.

Chaitanya Tamhane’s sophomore film The Disciple is an introspective foray into an inherent need to resist change, while juxtaposing it with the ever-changing modern-day truisms of contemporary existence.

It was a night to remember for Harpreet Brar. Playing his first match of the tournament, he returned a terrific all-round performance to guide Punjab Kings to a 34-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ahmedabad on Friday.