Morning Digest | Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on refugee corridors; exit polls predict win for BJP in U.P., AAP in Punjab; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Russian representatives speak to the media following the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Belarus’ Brest region on March 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on refugee corridors

Ukraine and Russia made tentative progress in talks Monday but failed to reach a deal on creating “humanitarian corridors” from pummelled cities, as the bloodshed from Moscow’s invasion mounted.

Kyiv said there had been “positive results” from the third round of negotiations, focused on giving civilians evacuation routes from besieged towns, but Russia said its expectations from the talks were “not fulfilled”.

Exit polls predict win for BJP in U.P., AAP in Punjab

Exit polls on CNN News 18, Republic TV and News X channels showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting 211-277 seats and its main challenger in the Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 119 and 160 seats in Uttar Pradesh. CNN News 18 predicted 262-277 seats for the BJP and allies and 119-134 for the SP and allies in the 403-member state assembly.

Students in Sumy were in their buses when ceasefire broke

Students at the Sumy State University are believed to be the last group of Indians trying to flee Ukraine, but have been trapped in the city that has been under attack from the beginning as it is located on the border with Russia.

In a call with President Putin, PM Modi supports direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine

“Direct conversation” with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine may help Moscow find a solution to the ongoing war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Mr. Modi spoke with the Russian leader after a similar conversation with Mr. Zelensky when he conveyed Indian concerns on the evacuation of the students stranded in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

‘Setbacks’ in India-China relations do not suit both countries, says Wang Yi

Recent “setbacks” in India-China ties do not serve the interests of both countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, calling on ties “to move forward on the right track”.

Speaking to reporters at his annual press conference on the sidelines of the on–going session of the National People’s Congress or Parliament in Beijing, Mr. Wang said both sides should not let boundary issues ‘interfere’ with the rest of the relationship.

Russia arrests over 5,000 in single day for protesting Ukraine war

Russia detained more than 5,000 people protesting President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine in dozens of cities on Sunday — an unprecedented number as Moscow clamps down on anyone opposing the Kremlin’s military assault on the country.

Campaign to bring back at least four lakh girls who dropped out of school

The Centre is launching a back-to-school campaign to bring at least four lakh young girls who are out of school into the formal education system.

Under the new Saksham Anganwadi scheme of the Women and Child Development Ministry, these 11-14-year-old girls will no longer receive anganwadi support, as the focus shifts to 14-18-year-olds, Women and Child Development (WCD) Secretary Indevar Pandey said at an event on Monday.

Induction of women cadets in NDA major policy decision, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that induction of women cadets in the National Defence Academy (NDA) had been a major policy decision and it needed at least three months for deliberating implications in the long term for induction and deployment of ex-NDA women cadets in the armed forces.

Nirmala Sitharaman raps CBDT and CBIC for not addressing tax assessees grievances

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday came down heavily on the tax boards for allegedly not responding to grievances of the tax assessees and directed their officials to reserve Saturdays to hold meetings with them.

Exports of agri, processed food rise 23% pc in April-January

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose more than 23% to $19.7 billion during April-January 2021-22 as compared with the year-earlier period, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday .The exports stood at $15.97 billion in the 10-month period a year ago.

Draw looms as Australia’s batsmen build on rain-affected day

Australia’s batters flourished on a flat wicket Monday to cut Pakistan’s lead to 27 runs as the first Test heads toward a draw.

Australia reached 449-7 at stumps in its first innings on Day 4 on a grassless wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) scoring half centuries. Cameron Green (48) showed himself to be a test allrounder by spending more than two hours at the crease, facing 109 balls.