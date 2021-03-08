Morning digest: China gives green light for first downstream dams on Brahmaputra, all-women crew of MT Swarna Krishna makes history, and more

China gives green light for first downstream dams on Brahmaputra
A draft of China’s new Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which is set to be formally approved on March 11, has given the green light for the first dams to be built on the lower reaches of Yarlung Zangbo river, as the Brahmaputra is known in Tibet, before it flows into India.
All-women crew of MT Swarna Krishna makes history
In an attempt to acknowledge the efforts of women in breaking down the stereotypes in erstwhile male-dominated maritime sector, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has flagged off an all-women crew onboard Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) vessel MT Swarna Krishna, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Sunday.
Campaign to highlight plight of frontline women workers
Several trade unions, feminists and research groups and policy advocates have come together on International Women’s Day to campaign for the rights of anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs with Members of Parliament and to highlight their plight during the pandemic.
At least 15 dead, 400 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts
A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 400 others, state television reported.
Stalin promises ₹1,000 a month for housewives
Unveiling his 10-year vision statement for seven priority areas to facilitate the development of Tamil Nadu at a well-attended public gathering in Tiruchi, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday promised a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for housewives (per ration cardholder) and the creation of 10 lakh jobs.
Farmers’ protests | Farmers mark 100 days of protest
After completing 100-days 'not out century' of protest at the Ghazipur border, the farmers said they were ready for double century (200 days) if the government continues to ignore their demand for a repeal of the farm laws.
West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | ‘Modi-Shah’ syndicate the only one India knows, says Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the biggest syndicate in the country was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Assam Assembly polls | BJP, allies reaffirm poll commitment
The BJP and its two main regional allies on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment towards the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while making light of the reported dissidence over the denial of tickets to 15 MLAs.
Suchitra Vijayan on a journey to find a people's history of modern India | The Hindu On Books Podcast
Suchitra Vijayan undertook a 9000 mile journey over seven years to India's borderlands to write Midnight's Borders: A People's History of Modern India.. From the densely populated border that India shares with Bangladesh to the highly disputed one with Pakistan, she meets men, women and children who tell her how they live, struggle, fight and survive.
Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process: Report
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a series of steps to help jumpstart Afghanistan's stalled peace process between the government and Taliban, according to a letter from Mr. Blinken to Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani published on Sunday by Afghanistan's TOLONews.
Yemen's Houthis fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil facilities
Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, attacking a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura in an assault the kingdom said was aimed at the security and stability of global energy supply.
Barcelona FC given fresh start as Joan Laporta elected new club president
Joan Laporta returned as Barcelona president on Sunday after winning the club's elections by a landslide, with his central pledge to try to persuade Lionel Messi to stay.
Shastri takes a dig at ICC for rule change
A day after India set up a World Test Championship final versus New Zealand after an innings win against England in the fourth Test, India head coach Ravi Shastri strongly criticised the International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) change of qualification rules in the middle of the pandemic.