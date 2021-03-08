Morning digest: China gives green light for first downstream dams on Brahmaputra, all-women crew of MT Swarna Krishna makes history, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A draft of China’s new Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), which is set to be formally approved on March 11, has given the green light for the first dams to be built on the lower reaches of Yarlung Zangbo river, as the Brahmaputra is known in Tibet, before it flows into India.

In an attempt to acknowledge the efforts of women in breaking down the stereotypes in erstwhile male-dominated maritime sector, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has flagged off an all-women crew onboard Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) vessel MT Swarna Krishna, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Sunday.

Several trade unions, feminists and research groups and policy advocates have come together on International Women’s Day to campaign for the rights of anganwadi workers, helpers and ASHAs with Members of Parliament and to highlight their plight during the pandemic.

A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 400 others, state television reported.

Unveiling his 10-year vision statement for seven priority areas to facilitate the development of Tamil Nadu at a well-attended public gathering in Tiruchi, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday promised a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for housewives (per ration cardholder) and the creation of 10 lakh jobs.

After completing 100-days 'not out century' of protest at the Ghazipur border, the farmers said they were ready for double century (200 days) if the government continues to ignore their demand for a repeal of the farm laws.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the biggest syndicate in the country was being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Assam Assembly polls | BJP, allies reaffirm poll commitment

The BJP and its two main regional allies on Sunday reaffirmed their commitment towards the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while making light of the reported dissidence over the denial of tickets to 15 MLAs.

Suchitra Vijayan undertook a 9000 mile journey over seven years to India's borderlands to write Midnight's Borders: A People's History of Modern India.. From the densely populated border that India shares with Bangladesh to the highly disputed one with Pakistan, she meets men, women and children who tell her how they live, struggle, fight and survive.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a series of steps to help jumpstart Afghanistan's stalled peace process between the government and Taliban, according to a letter from Mr. Blinken to Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani published on Sunday by Afghanistan's TOLONews.

Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, attacking a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura in an assault the kingdom said was aimed at the security and stability of global energy supply.

Joan Laporta returned as Barcelona president on Sunday after winning the club's elections by a landslide, with his central pledge to try to persuade Lionel Messi to stay.

A day after India set up a World Test Championship final versus New Zealand after an innings win against England in the fourth Test, India head coach Ravi Shastri strongly criticised the International Cricket Council’s (ICC’s) change of qualification rules in the middle of the pandemic.