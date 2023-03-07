Morning Digest | BJP picks Manik Saha as Tripura CM again; prisons allowed to conduct Aadhaar authentication of inmates, and more

March 07, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

Tripura Assembly | Manik Saha elected leader, to take oath on Wednesday

Dr. Manik Saha met Governor Satyadev Narayan Aacharya in Agartala on March 6, 2023 evening two hours after he was elected leader at the joint legislature party meeting of the BJP and the IPFT. The Governor invited him to be sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tripura.

Home Ministry allows prison authorities to conduct Aadhaar authentication of inmates

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 6, 2023, notified that prison authorities across States are allowed to conduct authentication of prison inmates through an Aadhaar card for extending benefits such as meeting with relatives and legal aid. The Ministry added the exercise was voluntary. Prison is a State subject.

Conrad, Rio to take charge in Meghalaya and Nagaland today

The United Democratic Party (UDP), part of every alliance government in Meghalaya since 2010 except for a five-year phase from 2013, has been allotted two berths in the Cabinet of the new five-party government. National People’s Party (NPP) leader Conrad K. Sangma will assume charge as the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Indian Railways ties up with ISRO for real-time train tracking

The Indian Railways is harnessing the power of data analytics for integrated transportation. It has commenced a project which will now enable real-time tracking of train movements with the assistance of satellite imagery under the Real Time Train Information System (RTIS) project. D.K. Singh, Managing Director, the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), said that CRIS has collaborated with Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for live tracking to help Railways run trains efficiently.

S. Dinakar, The Hindu’s senior cricket writer, passes away

S. Dinakar, The Hindu’s Senior Deputy Editor (Sports), passed away at Indore. The veteran cricket writer had just reported the third Test between India and Australia and was preparing to leave for Ahmedabad for the fourth and final Test, when he collapsed in his hotel room. He is survived by his father.

Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS jointly apprehend ₹425 crore-worth drugs from Iranian boat

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), based on an intelligence input by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat, apprehended an Iranian boat with five crew members carrying 61 kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore on Monday night.

Joshimath land subsidence to be discussed at national disaster risk reduction conference

The land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath that displaced many people, and the role of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) after the Turkey earthquake, will be among the many disaster-related topics that will be discussed at the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) conference to be held in Delhi from March 10-11.

Australia, India to upgrade ECTA to a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

The recent acts of vandalism targeting Hindu temples in Melbourne and Brisbane have “horrified” the citizens of his country, High Commissioner of Australia Barry O’Farrell said on Monday. Setting the stage for the March 8-11 visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to India, Mr. O’Farrell assured justice would be served in the cases of vandalism, and said his PM’s visit would provide a big boost to bilateral ties as both governments are in talks to upgrade the interim trade agreement to the level of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

U.N. takes step towards new way of tracking greenhouse gases

The United Nations announced on Monday that it had taken a significant step towards trying to fill a key gap in the fight against climate change: standardised, real-time tracking of greenhouse gases.

Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

Pakistan’s media regulator banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier, officials said on Monday.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Smith to lead Australia in fourth Test as Cummins stays home to be with his unwell mother

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the fourth and final Test against India as regular captain Pat Cummins remains with his unwell mother back home.

ISL semifinal | Bengaluru FC must put Blasters incident behind when it takes on Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC will have to quickly put behind memories from the inglorious finish to its Indian Super League knockout win over Kerala Blasters FC when it locks horns with Mumbai City FC in the first-leg of the semifinal at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday.