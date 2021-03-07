Morning digest: Govt. blames COVID-19 spike on pandemic fatigue, Varavara Rao discharged from hospital, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Twenty-four hours after a local court in Gopalganj district of northwest Bihar convicted 13 accused persons — sentencing nine of them to death and four women to life imprisonment — in the Khajurbanni hooch tragedy, tears have refused to fall from the vacant eyes of Sarita Devi. She has been wailing since Friday evening, with her three bemused children looking up to her, at a total loss. Her 13-year-old sister-in-law is the only person by her side to console her.

The DMK and the Congress reached a seat-sharing agreement on Saturday night, ending days of strong posturing by the national party and its veiled threat of walking out of the alliance.

Several leaders of the Trinamool Congress including half a dozen MLAs have come out in the open protesting against the party decision to deny them ticket. Some of them broke down before journalists while expressing disappointment and some expressed willingness to join the BJP.

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was discharged from Nanavati Hospital on late Saturday night, sources said.

The U.S. Senate on Saturday voted to approve a $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden vows will revive the country's pandemic-stricken economy, capping hours of debate, frenzied negotiations and a marathon overnight voting session.

Living just 850 metres away from the Pakistan Army positions on the hill slopes of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), villagers of Balkote and Silikote near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla’s Uri are finally picking up the threads of life, which was badly frayed by frequent shelling and sniping in the last three years.

New coronavirus infections reported on Saturday crossed 18,000, for the first time since January. According to the Union Health Ministry 18,327 new cases were reported, with Maharashtra reporting the maximum at 10,216, followed by Kerala at 2,776 and Punjab at 808. The Centre has dispatched teams to Maharashtra and Kerala to visit hotspots and “ascertain reasons for the surge.”

Days after the Sri Lankan cabinet decided to allocate Colombo’s West Container Terminal (WCT) to an Adani Group consortium to compensate for cancelling the East Container Terminal (ECT) agreement, previously signed by India and Japan, both New Delhi and Tokyo have signaled their distancing from the decision.

Women police officers will assume the responsibilities of station house officers (SHOs) in police stations in the State on International Women’s Day on Monday. Women police personnel will also run a maximum number of police stations on the day.

England skipper Joe Root said he was disappointed with his team’s showing especially on the final day and praised Rishabh Pant, calling him a difficult batsman to bowl at.