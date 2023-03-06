Morning Digest | More backing for NPP to form government in Meghalaya; AAP says CBI ‘mentally torturing’ Sisodia, and more

March 06, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST

More support arrives for Conrad Sangma’s NPP to form government in Meghalaya

The drama over the formation of government in Meghalaya ended on March 5, 2023, evening after two regional parties with 13 seats between them extended support to the National People’s Party (NPP).

Far from spotlight, India held global intelligence chiefs meet on March 1

Amid the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and ahead of the Raisina Dialogue, India quietly held the second conference of intelligence and security chiefs and top officials from around the world, called the Raisina Security Dialogue, on March 1 which saw participation from over 26 countries, confirmed multiple sources.

Tardy police verification nips Kashmiri aspirations

There’s a new source of anxiety in Kashmir after the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional position in 2019. Delayed or no police verification or adverse police reports have left hundreds without jobs and passports. According to top official sources, these have reached a five-digit mark in Kashmir, the highest in the past decade.

CBI is forcing Manish Sisodia to sign papers with false charges: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was “mentally torturing” senior party leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the now­-scrapped excise policy, and pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges.

Police search Asianet News office in Kozhikode following ‘fake interview’ complaint

An eight-member squad led by Assistant Commissioner of Police P.V. Suresh (District Crime Branch) inspected the regional office of Asianet News channel here on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the telecast of an alleged “fake” interview of a teenage girl from north Kerala, who was presented as a victim of drug and sexual assault.

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at his residence; addresses party workers

A team of Islamabad police on March 5, 2023 reached Lahore residence of ousted prime minister Imran Khan to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, but returned after assurance from his legal team that he will appear before the court on March 7.

National Commission for Minorities rescues stranded Indians from Libya

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Iqbal Singh Lalpura, informed media on Sunday that the commission has rescued 12 Indians stranded in Libya, who were taken to the foreign country by one of the agents in a fake job racket. The commission also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Tunisia for helping in its task.

Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas

For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas - representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.

F1 2023 | Verstappen opens with a win as Red Bull takes 1-2 in Bahrain Grand Prix

New season, another victory. Max Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, leading almost the entire race as he opened the defense of his back-to-back Formula One titles.

Premier League 2022-23 | Liverpool crush Manchester United in record 7-0 win

Liverpool brought Manchester United’s bandwagon to a shuddering halt as Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice in a record 7-0 hammering of their arch-rivals to boost their Premier League top-four hopes at Anfield on Sunday.