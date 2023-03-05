Morning Digest | ICMR says rising flu cases linked to Influenza subtype A H3N2; MI off to flying start in first WPL match, and more

March 05, 2023 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Rising cases of cough and fever linked to Influenza subtype A H3N2: ICMR

Rising cases of intense cough lasting for over a week coupled with fever, observed in most parts of the country, can be linked to Influenza A H3N2, a subtype of a virus that causes flu, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

RSS outfits oppose SC status to Dalit converts, to give report to Balakrishnan Commission

Kicking-off a two-day conclave on “Conversion and Reservation” on Saturday, the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, an outfit linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that it intends to submit a report to the Justice K.G. Balakrishnan Commission, which is currently tasked with examining whether Scheduled Caste (SC) status can be accorded to Dalit Christians and Muslims.

WPL | Harmanpreet in smashing form; Mumbai Indians begins in style

Knocks from Hayley Matthews (47, 31b, 3x4, 4x6), captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65, 30b, 14x4), and Amelia Kerr (45 not out, 24b, 6x4, 1x6) ensured that the maiden innings of the WPL was one to remember. But the match wasn’t.

Lessons for key parties from Tripura election

The Lokniti-CSDS post poll in Tripura provides key insights in explaining the results and the mood of the voter. It is clear that the individual candidates played a minor role in defining voter choice.

It is time the Union government looks at Bihar with sympathy and compassion, says Tejashwi Yadav

In an exclusive interview, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad, said that seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election within Mahagathbandhan will be based on strengths and weaknesses of each party. He also hit out at poll strategist Prashant Kishor and called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a dynamic leader.

Migrants in Tamil Nadu stay away from work, industries in panic

Industries across Tamil Nadu, which rely heavily on migrant workers, have hit the panic button as a section of their workers stayed away from work after seeing fake videos and reports on migrant workers being attacked in the State.

Opposition parties flay CM Bhagwant Mann over unrest in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Opposition parties on Saturday were embroiled in a war of words over the ‘prevailing’ situation in the State.

Authorities ban Women’s Day march in Pakistan’s Lahore

Authorities in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore have refused permission for a rally to mark International Women’s Day, which regularly meets a fierce backlash in the conservative, patriarchal country.

Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms

Pressure mounted Saturday on Ukrainian troops and civilians hunkering down in Bakhmut, as Kyiv’s forces tried to help residents flee the beleaguered eastern city amid what Western analysts say may be preparations for a Ukrainian withdrawal.

Government will decide between F/A-18 Super Hornet, Rafale M: Navy chief

Boeing’s F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and Dassault Aviation’s Rafale M jets meet the requirements of the Navy and a selection between them will be the government’s decision, Navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar said on Friday, adding that the Rafale M has commonality with the Air Force in terms of spares and support.