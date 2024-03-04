March 04, 2024 06:41 am | Updated 06:41 am IST

PM Modi brainstorms over Vision 2047 with ministerial council, sets 100-day agenda for third term in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers to ‘brainstorm’ over the vision document prepared to attain the “Viksit Bharat: 2047” goal, along with fleshing out a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Some MLAs were upset over crackdown on mining, says Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Some MLAs were upset with the government over the crackdown on “mining and stone crushing” mafia in the State, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on March 3.

Lok Sabha polls | Prakash Ambedkar keeps MVA partners guessing on seat-sharing

Despite the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence in taking along the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi for the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Ambedkar continued to keep his alliance partners guessing while stating that his party was “still in doubt” whether it was indeed a constituent of the MVA coalition.

Shiv Sena (UBT) questions preference for Kripashankar Singh over BJP stalwart Nitin Gadkari in BJP’s first list

Mocking the first list of 195 candidates released by the ruling BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) said the list comprised leaders like ex-Congressman and former Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP had threatened to put behind bars owing to graft charges.

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | Police probing networks of four absconding terror suspects

In connection with the recent Rameshwaram Cafe blast, the Bengaluru City Police are probing the networks of at least four terror suspects from Karnataka who have given security agencies the slip and are still at large, informed sources said. At least two of them are believed to be based abroad, while another, known just by his code name “Colonel”, is yet to be identified.

At Jan Vishwas Maharally, RJD chief Lalu Prasad makes startling remark that ‘PM Narendra Modi is not a Hindu’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad made a sharp remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan by saying that the “PM is not a Hindu” as he did not shave his head and beard after the death of his mother a few years ago.

JJP sets up committee to clear air on alliance with BJP in Haryana

The Jannayak Janta Party on March 3 constituted a coordination committee to hold discussions with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to clear the air on the party’s possible alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls within a week.

Tejashwi Yadav pitches the RJD as a party of ‘A to Z’ castes

Seeking to shake off the labelling by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as a party of Muslims and Yadavs alone, the party’s top leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the RJD stands for the “A to Z” castes and communities.

ED examines about 150 bank accounts linked to international syndicate smuggling opioids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has examined about 150 bank accounts linked to the international syndicate, being probed based on a Mumbai police case, which supplied opioid drugs in huge quantities to its contacts overseas. The proceeds of the alleged crime in the case are currently estimated to be about ₹44.50 crore.

Farmers give call for ‘Delhi Chalo’ on March 6, ‘rail roko’ on March 10

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies that are spearheading the fresh farmer’s agitation – on March 3 gave a call to reach Delhi to farmers from across the country on March 6.

Our country speeding to be drugs-free Bharat: Amit Shah

The Modi government’s ruthless approach towards the narco-trade has borne results. There has been a steep climb in the number of arrests and seizures, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Heavy winter rains in Pakistan kill at least 37 people, collapse buildings and trigger landslides

At least 37 people were killed in rain-related incidents across Pakistan in the past 48 hours, authorities said.

Ranji Trophy semifinal | MP rides on Mantri’s century to surge ahead against Vidarbha

Himanshu Mantri’s century (126, 265b, 12x4, 1x6) served as the archetype of the steely resolve often associated with the longest format and laid the platform for Madhya Pradesh to pull ahead against Vidarbha on the second day of the first Ranji Trophy semifinal at the VCA Stadium (Civil Lines) here on Sunday.