Morning Digest | Quad Foreign Ministers call for lasting peace in Ukraine; Kerala Blasters walk off pitch against Bengaluru FC alleging foul play by referee, and more

March 04, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

Quad Foreign Ministers take aim at Russia and China

India joined other Quad members in calling for a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine”, and respect for a rules-based order in the South and East China Seas, in the first such statement by the grouping that is seen to criticise both Russia and China.

Amid rumour-driven panic, Tamil Nadu government reassures migrants

With rumour-mongers and a section of Bihar politicians triggering panic among Hindi-speaking labourers claiming they were being targeted in Tamil Nadu, the State government and industrialists on March 3, 2023, stepped in to assure the labourers of their safety.

Lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, says White House doctor

A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said on March 3, 2023, adding that no further treatment was required.

ISL play-off | Kerala Blasters walk off pitch against Bengaluru FC alleging foul play by referee

Kerala Blasters FC on Friday created huge controversy after the team decided to walk off the pitch and forfeit their all-important ISL play-off clash against Bengaluru FC, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri strike. The Blues will now face League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC in a two-legged semi-final on March 7 and 12 which start with an away trip.

Russia trying to help bring India, China closer: Lavrov

Russia is interested in ensuring friendship between India and China, and Moscow is trying to be “helpful” in this regard, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi on Thursday. Responding to a question at the annual Raisina Dialogue, Mr. Lavrov cautioned against ‘outside players’ and said Russia would like India and China to meet more often as the Russia-India-China trilateral has been in existence since the days of his predecessor, Yevgeny Primakov.

EPFO link on higher pension faulty, says CITU

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) general secretary Tapan Sen has written a letter to Central Provident Fund Commissioner Neelam Shami Rao demanding her immediate intervention to resolve the problems in uploading the higher pension option application on the EPFO website. Mr. Sen also demanded a comprehensive statement from the EPFO with a holistic approach to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the Employees’ Pension Scheme of 1995.

Medvedev beats Djokovic, to face Rublev in Dubai final

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic’s 20-match winning streak by beating the world’s top-ranked player 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. The third-seeded Medvedev will face defending champion Andrey Rublev in an all-Russian final of the hard-court tournament.

AAP, BJP now fighting over ‘I love Sisodia’ messages by schoolchildren

AAP leaders sharing images of Delhi Government school children with handwritten cards and messages for Manish Sisodia has drawn the attention of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which on Friday issued a notice against senior AAP leader Atishi and sought an FIR against her.

U.K. MPs to grill Boris Johnson over damning ‘Partygate’ report

U.K. lawmakers announced on Friday they will question former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over whether he lied about “Partygate”, in a probe that could trigger his removal as a member of parliament.

‘Modi magic’ works everywhere in India, be it NE or Karnataka: Shah

Attributing his party’s success in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya Assembly elections to the efforts and charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP’s national leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that “Modi magic” would work everywhere in India and predicted it would in Karnataka as well.

Supreme Court eases norm for selection of consumer court presidents, members

The Supreme Court on Friday used its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to attract younger talent to preside over consumer courts by reducing the mandatory professional experience from 20 to 10 years. In a judgment, a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and M.M. Sundresh also introduced written exams and viva voce to check the candidates’ performance.

Self-reliance in weapons production major lesson from Ukraine war: Gen. Chauhan

Earlier we thought wars will be short and swift, but now they seem to be longish, said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan talking of lessons for India from the war in Ukraine while stressing on self-reliance in defence equipment.

U.S.-CDC probe into cough syrup deaths in The Gambia pins blame on Indian manufacturer

A probe report by the top public health body of the U.S., Centre for Disease Control, into the death of children in The Gambia due to kidney injury, has suggested a strong link between these deaths and consumption of allegedly contaminated cough syrup manufactured by India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.