March 30, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST

Rajasthan High Court acquits all accused in 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case

The Rajasthan High Court on March 29 set aside the conviction and death sentence awarded by the trial court to four men in the case of the serial blasts that had killed 71 people and left 200 injured in the Walled City of Jaipur in May 2008. The court also upheld the acquittal of a fifth accused, recorded by the trial court in 2019, and accepted the plea of one of the accused that he was a minor.

Supreme Court slams ‘silence of state’ on ‘vicious circle’ of hate against minorities

The Supreme Court on March 29 slammed the “silence of the state” to spiralling incidents of hate speeches made against minority communities, including Muslims, but the Centre pushed back, asking the court why it did not take suo motu cognisance of a video clip from Kerala showing a child being made to threaten Hindus and even Christians.

SC disposes of Mohammad Faizal’s petition against disqualification after Lok Sabha reinstates him

The Supreme Court on March 29 disposed of a writ petition filed by Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, in the light of a notification issued hours ago by the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstating him in the Parliament.

NCLAT upholds penalty on Google; sets aside certain directions issued by CCI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday upheld the ₹1,337 crore fine imposed on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). While holding that the CCI investigation did not violate principles of natural justice, the tribunal set aside certain directions issued by the CCI.

India is indeed the mother of democracy, says PM Modi citing Mahabharata and Vedas

Asserting that India is “indeed the mother of democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that democracy refers not just to a structure but also the spirit of equality.

Banned PFI tells UAPA tribunal that it helped people build resilience against ISIS propaganda

The Popular Front of India (PFI), which was banned under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) last year, has told a UAPA tribunal that it has been “organising public campaigns to develop knowledge, skills and attitudes to help people build resilience against the ISIS propaganda”.

UGC not to interfere in Opposition States’ move to remove Governors as Chancellors of universities

In a move that could justify certain Opposition-ruled States’ decision to bring legislations removing Governors as Chancellors of State-run public universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided not to interfere in the tussle between Governors and State governments.

Congress will win Karnataka, decide CM face later, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 29 refused to name his party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election, even while expressing confidence that the Congress would form the next government in the State.

Opposition has to ignore smaller differences and focus on bigger danger, says Congress leader K.C. Venugopal

It is ludicrous for the BJP to claim love for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) when it ran away from implementing caste census, Congress General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said in an interview to The Hindu, where he also spoke about opposition unity, a house for Rahul Gandhi and differences with the Shiv Sena. Excerpts:

Great Nicobar project will not evict tribes, says Centre

Displacement of tribespeople will not be allowed to make room for the ₹72,000 crore Great Nicobar island project, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs told the Rajya Sabha on March 29.

China threatens retaliation if Taiwan President Tsai meets U.S. Speaker McCarthy

China has threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Speaker of the United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during an upcoming visit in Los Angeles by the head of the self-governing island democracy.

Pope Francis to be hospitalised for days for lung infection: Vatican

Pope Francis was hospitalised with a lung infection on March 29 after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days and will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment, the Vatican said.