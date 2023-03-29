March 29, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:14 am IST

Prices of essential medicines set to see a hike from April 1

Prices of 384 essential drugs and over 1,000 formulations are set to see a hike of over 11%, due to a sharp rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). The price surge to set in from April 1 will mean that consumers have to pay more for routine and essential drugs, including painkillers, anti-infection drugs, cardiac drugs, and antibiotics.

Congress mulls motion against Lok Sabha Speaker for ‘bias’

The Lok Sabha failed to function on March 28 as Opposition MPs wearing black trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and throwing papers at the Speaker’s chair.

Constitutional bodies fighting corruption under attack, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a scathing attack against what he termed conspiracies by forces within and outside the country to undermine constitutional institutions and bodies in the country that were cracking down on corruption and the corrupt.

Policy conducive for investment in J&K, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told an industry body on March 28 that the law and order situation and government policy was conducive to invest in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)

Navy will make you better leader and individual, Admiral tells first batch of Agniveers

In the first-ever Passing Out Parade (POP) of Agniveers, 2,585 men and women of the Indian Navy passed out from the portals of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Chilka, situated at Khurda, under the aegis of Southern Naval Command on Tuesday.

Wheat procurement begins, FCI expects bumper crop

The Food Corporation of India’s Chairman and Managing Director Ashok K. Meena said the Centre would continue the ban on wheat export till it was confident about domestic supplies meeting the country’s food security needs.

Despite stalemate, Budget session not to be truncated

Rajya Sabha functioned for 13 minutes on Tuesday, without conducting any business with no end to the stalemate between the Opposition and treasury benches.

BJP’s emphatic victories in elections making Opposition jittery, PM Modi tells party MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28 linked the Opposition’s attack on his government to the BJP’s emphatic electoral performances. He said the more the party registers victories, the more jittery the Opposition parties will become, leading to harsher attacks.

Caution in crisis-hit Israel after Netanyahu pauses reform

Caution prevailed in Israel Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to pause controversial judicial reforms which sparked a general strike and mass protests, with the crisis far from over.

Court rules in favour of victim's family in 'Serial' case

A Maryland appellate court on March 28 reinstated Adnan Syed’s murder conviction and ordered a new hearing in the case, marking the latest development in the protracted legal odyssey chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial”.

Playing at home again will have Super Kings raring to return to its pre-eminent position

From 2008 to 2019, Chennai Super Kings was synonymous with consistency in the IPL. It was the only team which had qualified for all the playoffs in that period (it didn’t figure in the competition in 2016 & 17), winning three titles.