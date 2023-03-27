March 27, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST

EPFO subscribers are captive investors of two Adani stocks

The aftermath of the Hindenburg Research report may have made several large investors rethink their exposures to the Adani group. But one large pool of capital has continued to invest in two Adani stocks, including flagship Adani Enterprises, and will keep doing so till at least September this year, unless its trustees rethink their investment approach when they meet this week.

Centre notifies revised MGNREGS wage rates

The Centre has notified a hike in wage rates under the rural job guarantee programme for the 2023-24 financial year with Haryana having the highest daily wage at ₹357 per day and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh the lowest at ₹221.

Net direct tax growth for 2022-23 to slow to 15%

India’s net direct tax collections growth, that stood at about 17% for this year by early March, is expected to moderate to 15% for the full financial year 2022-23, a top Finance Ministry official told The Hindu.

Centre convinced Punjab CM to get cracking against Amritpal, Central officials say

Days before the Punjab police launched a coordinated crackdown against pro-Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh, the Central government convinced Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to initiate action against the fugitive, according to senior Central officials.

Centre caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala, tobacco

The Union government has capped the maximum rate of GST compensation cess that would be levied on pan masala, cigarettes and other forms of tobacco and linked the highest rate to their retail sale price.

World’s ‘highest’ Chenab rail bridge to have trains plying on it by early 2024: Railway Minister

Perched between two hill slopes, at a height similar to an 85-storey tower, the Chenab bridge, which is being claimed as the world’s highest railway bridge by India, is expected to have trains plying on it by January-February 2024.

BJP overhauls its U.P. unit to balance caste equations for polls

Keeping its focus on next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attempted to pacify its core social base in Uttar Pradesh, with at least 80% of the new State leadership team hailing from Brahmin, Rajput and non-Yadav Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities.

No room for fourth country under AUKUS for submarine technology

The primary focus of the AUKUS arrangement between Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. is submarine technology development, and within that there is no room for a fourth country, diplomatic sources said on any potential collaboration between AUKUS and India, while stating that there is a second pillar for broader technology cooperation where there is room for cooperation with other countries, including India.

Astronauts selected for Gaganyaan mission complete first semester of crew training

The four astronauts who have been selected for India’s first Human Space Flight Programme or the Gaganyaan have successfully completed the first semester of crew training.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for urging halt to overhaul

Prime Minister Benjamin Mr. Netanyahu abruptly fired his Defence Minister on March 26, a day after he called on the Israeli leader to halt a planned judicial overhaul that has fiercely divided the country and prompted growing discontent within the ranks of the military. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv, blocking a main highway, following the announcement.

WPL final | Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to win the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final to lift the inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy here on Sunday. MI first restricted DC to 131 for 9 and then returned to overhaul the target with three balls to spare.