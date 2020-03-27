Morning digest: India now showing a relatively slower spread of COVID-19, G20 commits $5 trillion amid COVID-19 scare, and more

With 16 deaths and 694 COVID-19 positive cases, India is now showing a relatively slower spread of COVID-19 infection rate, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said on Thursday. But he added, “We cannot be relaxed about restrictions put in place to contain the virus.”

PM Modi calls for bigger mandate and more funding for WHO that has ‘failed to adapt itself to deal with the new challenges’.

The United States on Thursday took the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment as world leaders vowed $5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse.

The 21-day lockdown has suddenly left several thousand workers in the informal sector without jobs and any means of sustenance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed several of his Cabinet colleagues to take up the responsibility of coordination between the States and the Centre in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Following assurances of safe passage for their delivery agents from local authorities, online delivery services such as Flipkart and Grofers on Thursday began resuming operations.

India is at an extremely critical stage in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A lockdown was inevitable. About 21 States, including Kerala, had already announced lockdowns of various durations before the Prime Minister’s announcement. It is important that we stand united in facing this grave crisis.

The Finance Ministry has asked all the banks to ensure smooth transfer of ₹500 per month to Jan Dhan accounts of all women account holders, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday to support families due to the nation-wide lockdown to halt the spread of COVID-19.

As many as 83 junior doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna, which has been designated as the State’s first COVID-19 special hospital, have written to their superintendent seeking a 15-day home quarantine as many of them have developed symptoms of the viral disease in the absence of protective kits and masks.

The Union government on Thursday announced a ₹1.7 lakh crore package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, providing free food and cash transfers to support the poorest citizens, who are most vulnerable during a crisis such as this.

The e-book on essential information about the virus, disease, and prevention will be available for free download from our site