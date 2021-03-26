Morning digest: India’s COVID-19 vaccine export may be curbed, Joe Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Amidst a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in India, and the rollout of vaccines for those above 45 years from April 1, the government has hinted it may need to “calibrate” its supply schedules to other countries, although it has not proposed a full ban on exports at this time.

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported on its website.

The Joe Biden administration highlighted the strength of U.S.-India ties in its March 19 meeting with Chinese officials in Alaska, underlining how it has increasingly come to view India as central to its broader objectives in dealing with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

In a pre-departure statement Mr. Modi said he would hold “substantive” dialogue with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and interact with the Matua Hindus at Orakandi in Gopalganj during the March 26-27 visit.

At his first press conference since assuming office on January 20, U.S. President Joe Biden said he expected to run again for the presidency in 2024. “The answer is yes. My plan is to run for re-election. That’s my expectation,” Mr. Biden said when asked why he had not already announced a second run. He said Mr. Trump needed to announce his re-election early on in his [Mr. Trump’s] term.

Prof. Rakesh Aggarwal says the surge is happening partly because ‘people are no longer taking precautions as seriously as they were previously’.

With the deadline for the first phase fast approaching in West Bengal, the BJP is pulling out all stops to woo the voters. From senior Union Cabinet Ministers Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, the party also roped in matinee idol Mithun Chakraborty on Thursday for the 30 seats going to the polls on May 27.

The Asia’s largest tulip garden was thrown open on Thursday in Srinagar, with around 4,000 visitors enjoying the bloom of the 25% of the 15 lakh flowers planted over 30 hectares located at the foothills of the Zabarwan Range.

Campaigning for the first phase of the Assam Assembly elections covering 47 of the 126 constituencies came to an end on Thursday.

In a nationwide special drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday searched over 100 locations in 11 States and Union Territories in connection with more than 30 cases of bank fraud involving over ₹3,700 crore.

The Narendra Modi government pushed through Bills to end the second part of the Budget session two weeks before schedule because of the upcoming Assembly elections but the Opposition was denied an opportunity to have short duration discussions or calling attention motions, the Congress alleged on Thursday.

Bangladesh police on Thursday fired rubber bullets and tear gas at hundreds of mainly student demonstrators who were protesting against an upcoming visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Director Mari Selvaraj released a statement addressing the controversy around the use of the term “Pandarathi” in one of the songs — Pandarathi Puranam — for his upcoming Dhanush-starrer Karnan.