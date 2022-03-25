A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Government steps in to tackle Russian trade hurdles

The government has convened a multi-Ministerial group to look into how to overcome challenges in trade with Russia, including managing payments for exporters and importers, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said in Parliament on Thursday, in comments that indicate a possible revival of “Rupee-Rouble trade” in the wake of economic sanctions against Russian banks and entities by more than 40 U.S. and European allies.

After surprise stopover in Kabul, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lands in Delhi

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made a surprise visit to Kabul, travelling to the Afghan capital for meetings before landing in Delhi on Thursday night. Both visits had been kept completely secret, and neither Delhi nor Beijing have formally issued any statement on Mr. Wang’s travels to India yet.

India abstains in two UNGA votes on Ukraine humanitarian crisis

India abstained on two resolutions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday related to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The first abstention was on a draft resolution proposed by Ukraine that held Russia responsible for the crisis.

Farm income fell in four States despite aim to double income: parliamentary panel

The Centre vowed to double farmers’ income between 2015 and 2022, but by the midway point, farm families in Jharkhand actually saw their average monthly income drop by about 30%.

Birbhum violence | Bengal submits report to Calcutta High Court

The West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a preliminary report on the Birbhum violence in the Calcutta High Court.

Supreme Court keen to end fight over Mullaperiyar

The Supreme Court on March 24 said it is keen to end, once and for all, the “perennial” court battles between neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam, a lime-and-mortar structure which is a source of water for one State and said to be a reservoir of danger during monsoon for another.

Comment | Can a party grow nationally on a populist plank?

The Aam Aadmi Party’s spectacular win in the recent Punjab Assembly polls shows that it has successfully crafted a new dynamic in State politics. In its election campaign, AAP exhorted voters to give the party “a chance” and allow it to replicate the “Delhi model of governance”. Will AAP deliver on its promises, and can populist politics help the party grow at the national level, in the run-up to the 2024 general election?

Punjab’s fiscal position is ‘pathetic’, says Bhagwant Mann

Explaining the State’s “pathetic fiscal” position, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday sought a special financial package worth ₹1 lakh crore from the Central government for the revival of the State’s economy.

West to bolster Ukraine aid as Russian assault enters second month

Western leaders met in Brussels on Thursday will agree to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe and increase military aid to Ukraine as the Russian assault on its neighbour entered its second month.

Amid political uncertainty, Pakistan Interior Minister hints at early polls

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said early elections could be held to end the current political uncertainty triggered by a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

IOC, BPCL, HPCL lost $2.25 billion due to fuel price freeze: Moody’s

India’s top fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL together lost about $2.25 billion (or ₹19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold during elections in five States, including Uttar Pradesh, Moody’s Investors Services said on Thursday.

Indian Premier League 2022 | the teams, top players

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 extravaganza begins on Saturday when holders Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders.