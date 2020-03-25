Morning digest: PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown as COVID-19 toll touches 12, Italy's coronavirus deaths rise by 743 in a day, and more

As the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown for the entire country, stating that it was the only way for the country to break the chain of infection. The lockdown will be in effect till April 14.

Italy's daily COVID-19 death toll shot back up on Tuesday, but more evidence emerged that the coronavirus infection rate is slowing thanks to a painful national lockdown.

Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown starting from midnight tonight as a major step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. During the “containment” period of 21 days from March 25, 2020, the following services will remain open.

How safe is the newspaper that you get at your doorstep every day? As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19) from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.

The Centre warned of an “increasing trend” in COVID-19 cases — 519 active ones by Tuesday evening — in the country and called upon State governments to enhance surveillance and contact testing of those who may have been infected.

The Centre will soon announce an economic package to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured on Tuesday, adding that the government and regulators were constantly monitoring the state of the economy, markets and the rupee’s movement.

The Council cautioned the general public against the unrestricted of the drug, stating that “it is still at experimental stage and is not recommended for public use.”

The coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll touched 10 on Tuesday with 564 confirmed cases nationwide (522 Indian and 42 foreign nationals); 40 persons have recovered and 1,87,904 are currently under surveillance.

Germany is hoping to fly out the first batch of an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 tourists who have been stuck in India since the government banned commercial flights a week ago to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Energy rich Iran, reeling under the Covid-19 onslaught and sanctions marshaled by the United States, is testing India’s diplomatic guile, of maintaining its core strategic interests with a pivotal state in the Eurasian heartland. On Monday, Coronavirus cases had jumped to 23,049, with 127 new deaths — pairing Iran with Italy, Spain and China, which have been worst hit.