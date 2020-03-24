Morning digest | States move to a complete lockdown mode, Shivraj Singh Chouhan sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM, and more

Coronavirus | As virus toll rises to nine, States put in place tougher measures
As the death toll from COVID-19 touched nine on Monday, the government announced a slew of measures, including the suspension of all domestic flight operations until the end of March, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan sworn-in as M.P. CM
BJP vice-president and MLA from Budhni Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a fourth term. The oath was administered by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 p.m.
Tamil Nadu announces dedicated hospital for COVID-19 patients
The Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital on Mount Road is being converted into a special facility with 350 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said. The other operations of the hospital would be wound down and it will be dedicated towards the treatment of patients who test positive for SARS-CoV-2.
India ends evacuation flights for transit passenger
Stuck at Kuala Lumpur airport for six days, a group of 113 Indians finally made their way back to Chennai on Monday night, as the government said it was winding up efforts to bring back Indian passengers who are in transit at several international airports.
Data | Kerala leads States in testing for coronavirus, Maharashtra in infections
Both Kerala and Maharashtra have lately seen an exponential rise in cases, also have relatively higher testing rates, with Kerala leading by a huge margin. Pune has recorded the most no. of cases among districts.
Coronavirus | Lockdown hits NREGA workers hard
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme has been officially shut down in at least seven States, while it is effectively closed in many more, as COVID-19 lockdowns come into effect across the country.
Coronavirus | Study warned of epidemic in February
Scientists and mathematical modellers — including prominent scientists at the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) — concluded in February that a coronavirus (COVID-19) “epidemic” in India is inevitable and the most aggressive airport screening would have delayed India’s first 1,000 cases by at most 45 days.
Coronavirus: Supreme Court to go on digital mode for social distancing
The Supreme Court on Monday decided to further restrict its functioning on account of the COVID-19 scare and resort to the digital mode to maintain social distancing and prevent spread of infection. The court premises would be completely shutdown.
Ghulam Nabi Azad says J&K in ‘political quarantine’ for seven months now
The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the Bill approving the Budget of ₹1 lakh crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21 and a separate Bill for the Budget for Ladakh.
TB and Coronavirus: A curable and incurable crisis
As India reels under the growing crisis of COVID-19, an unrelenting virus that threatens to destroy lives, it may be time to remember a long-standing and devastating foe — Tuberculosis or TB. Ironically, though the two diseases have numerous similarities, the one striking difference is that TB is curable but COVID-19’s cure is uncertain.