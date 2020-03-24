Morning digest | States move to a complete lockdown mode, Shivraj Singh Chouhan sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM, and more

As the death toll from COVID-19 touched nine on Monday, the government announced a slew of measures, including the suspension of all domestic flight operations until the end of March, to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

BJP vice-president and MLA from Budhni Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for a fourth term. The oath was administered by Governor Lalji Tandon at 9 p.m.

The Omandurar Government Multispeciality Hospital on Mount Road is being converted into a special facility with 350 beds, to treat COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said. The other operations of the hospital would be wound down and it will be dedicated towards the treatment of patients who test positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Stuck at Kuala Lumpur airport for six days, a group of 113 Indians finally made their way back to Chennai on Monday night, as the government said it was winding up efforts to bring back Indian passengers who are in transit at several international airports.

Both Kerala and Maharashtra have lately seen an exponential rise in cases, also have relatively higher testing rates, with Kerala leading by a huge margin. Pune has recorded the most no. of cases among districts.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme has been officially shut down in at least seven States, while it is effectively closed in many more, as COVID-19 lockdowns come into effect across the country.

Scientists and mathematical modellers — including prominent scientists at the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) — concluded in February that a coronavirus (COVID-19) “epidemic” in India is inevitable and the most aggressive airport screening would have delayed India’s first 1,000 cases by at most 45 days.

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to further restrict its functioning on account of the COVID-19 scare and resort to the digital mode to maintain social distancing and prevent spread of infection. The court premises would be completely shutdown.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the Bill approving the Budget of ₹1 lakh crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2020-21 and a separate Bill for the Budget for Ladakh.

As India reels under the growing crisis of COVID-19, an unrelenting virus that threatens to destroy lives, it may be time to remember a long-standing and devastating foe — Tuberculosis or TB. Ironically, though the two diseases have numerous similarities, the one striking difference is that TB is curable but COVID-19’s cure is uncertain.