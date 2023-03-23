March 23, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

Tense protests and tight security outside Indian High Commission in London

Khalistani protesters gathered opposite the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to protest the recent police action in Punjab. The atmosphere became especially tense from time to time with protesters throwing flares and water bottles at the High Commission and some pushing at barricades set up by the police.

India-China border issue cannot be solved with third party involvement: envoy

Involvement of third parties in India-China relation may not be helpful for solving the border dispute between the two sides, said the Chargé d’affaires ad interim in New Delhi Ma Jia on Wednesday. Addressing a media briefing, the diplomat said that neither China nor India desires conflict over the issue and that a continuous dialogue is the only way ahead. The Chinese envoy also informed that China is not against regional groupings that are helpful for economic growth of the countries.

Coimbatore car blast was inspired by Sri Lanka Easter bombings: NIA

Those involved in last October’s car explosion in front of Coimbatore’s Sangameswarar temple operated an Islamic State (IS) module inspired by Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter 2019 bombings in Sri Lanka, the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe has found.

A source privy to the investigation said that the agency has unearthed material and digital evidence which showed that the 12 persons who have been found to be involved in the blast so far were inspired and radicalised by Hashim.

COVID-19 origins | GISAID U-turn adds to confusion over ‘new’ Chinese data

In an unusual turn of events, the scientists who recently announced what they said was “compelling” evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic had a ‘natural’ origin rather than being the product of a lab experiment gone awry were banned by GISAID from using the database that contained the genomic information they used for their study – only for the latter to make a U-turn shortly after.

In Karnataka battle, BJP also relies on newbie recruits

The BJP is facing a stiff challenge from Congress in the upcoming Karnataka election, but is also trying to shore up support for itself by depending on recent entrants into the party from rival ones.

Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meeting on remote voting

Nationalist Congress Party patriarch Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting of all Opposition parties at his residence on Monday, to discuss the proposed Remote Electronic Voting for Migrants (RVM), mooted by the Election Commission recently.

UN telecom body opens area office and innovation centre in India

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) opened an area office and innovation centre in New Delhi on Wednesday. The facility will be funded by the Union government, and located within the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a government body for telecom research, the specialised agency of the United Nations said in a press release.

Kailash Gahlot announces budget for ‘clean, modern Delhi’

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented the annual budget to create a ‘clean, beautiful and modern Delhi’ and a nine-point action plan to achieve it as the city gears up to host the G-20 summit later this year.

Macron breaks silence in bid to defuse pensions crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron is to make on Wednesday his first public comments on the crisis sparked by his government forcing through a pensions overhaul, which has sparked violent protests and questions over his ability to bring about further change.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI | Australia beat India by 21 runs in third ODI to clinch series 2-1

Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 in Chennai on March 22.