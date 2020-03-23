Morning digest | Parliament likely to be adjourned today, all 33 Judges to decide on plea to close Supreme Court, and more

The Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena on Sunday said their MPs will not attend Parliament when it reconvenes on Monday. Sources said the House will convene on Monday, and the priority would be to clear the Finance Bill. “With Delhi going into lockdown, there is every chance that Parliament would be adjourned after that,” said a source.

A full court meeting of all the 33 judges of the Supreme Court is scheduled at 12.30 p.m. on Monday to consider the repeated requests made by lawyers’ associations to close the court till further notice on account of the COVID-19 infection spread.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology here have developed a method to detect COVID-19 which can significantly reduce the test cost, making it affordable for large sections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor shortly after announcing more curbs on social interaction to slow the spread of the disease.

Co-chair of the Empowered Committee for COVID-19 Response, India, Dr. V.K. Paul said the changed circumstances of the spread of the disease called for a revised testing strategy and marshalling all resources to contain the pandemic.

Tipped off by national drug-enforcement counterparts, the Sri Lankan Navy set out for the high seas in the last week of February and intercepted two trawlers in international waters, more than 1,000 km off the country’s coast.

The Tamil Nadu government will on Monday take a decision on imposing stringent restrictive measures in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode districts, which figure among the 80 districts countrywide where the Centre has advised maintaining only “essential services” in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

We look ahead to that and also to some major debates now that are likely to play out about India‘s strategy to deal with the virus, especially with regard to testing.

Actor, director and stage artiste M.R. Viswanathan, popularly known as Visu died in the city, on Sunday. He was 75 years old. His popular films which include Manal Kayiru, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Aval Sumangalithaan and Dowry Kalyanam were known for their strong, family-centric subjects.

A day after Twitter pulled down two of his tweets including a video on the ‘Janata Curfew’ for misrepresenting facts, actor Rajinikanth on Sunday claimed that his statement in the video was not understood properly.