March 22, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST

6.6 magnitude quake in Afghanistan rocks parts of Delhi, NCR

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake centred in Afghanistan rocked many parts of north India at 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday with tremors felt as far as Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region.

Diaspora gathers in solidarity outside Indian High Commission as another protest planned for today

Members of the Indian diaspora in the U.K. gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London for a demonstration of solidarity, in response to Khalistani protestors taking down the Indian flag from the building on Sunday.

Kashmiri journalist arrested under UAPA

Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar on Monday for allegedly propagating a secessionist agenda under the garb of protecting human rights. Separately, the agency also charge-sheeted an alleged militant associate.

Opposition likely to file joint petition in court against misuse of agencies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Trinamool Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are working closely together to stitch a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, and as part of its first step, the parties are mulling to file petitions in courts against the misuse of investigating agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, sources said.

Pakistan court grants Imran Khan bail in terrorism cases

A Pakistani court on March 21, 2023 granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan a weeklong bail in two new cases in which he faces terrorism charges, officials said. The ruling gave the embattled ousted premier and now popular Opposition leader another brief reprieve from arrest.

India and U.S. working to finalise Air Information Sharing agreement

After signing all the four foundational agreements to take forward strategic partnership, India and the U.S. are now working to finalise an “air information sharing agreement”, said Frank Kendall, Secretary, U.S. Air Force, on Tuesday.

Deletion of name from Interpol notice strengthens Antiguan court’s concerns: Mehul Choksi’s spokesperson

The removal of his name from Interpol’s Red Corner Notice list “strengthens” the argument that India tried to “kidnap” fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, a spokesperson has said on his behalf. In a statement to The Hindu, the spokesperson alleged that the Government of India had attempted take Mr. Choksi illegally and that the court had received compelling evidence in this regard.

Xi begins new term with turn to old allies

Arriving in Moscow on Monday on a visit laden with symbolism – the first of his third term as Chinese President – Xi Jinping hailed the China-Russia relationship as “a new model of major country relations”.

U.S. says it will continue to ‘strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments’

The United States has and will continue to strongly urge India to uphold its human rights obligations and commitments, the Biden Administration said on March 20, 2023 as it released the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. The report claimed that last year India experienced significant human rights violations including alleged unlawful and arbitrary killings, challenges to freedom of press, interference with privacy, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities.

Delhi Excise policy | BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED for third time

The leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including MLC K. Kavitha, came down heavily against the Centre for issuing notices to her by Enforcement Directorate (ED) accusing that it was nothing but politically motivated.

Boris Johnson says ‘partygate’ untruths were honest mistake

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that he misled Parliament about rule-breaking government parties during the coronavirus pandemic — but insisted he never intentionally lied.

Capitals ease past Warriorz, enter final

England all-rounder Alice Capsey stamped her class once more in the Women’s Premier League, claiming three for 26 and making a fluent 34 (31b, 4x4, 1x6) to guide Delhi Capitals to a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz here on Tuesday.

The win, sealed with 13 balls to spare, sent Capitals into the final, edging Mumbai Indians by virtue of better Net Run Rate. MI and UPW will meet in the Eliminator on March 24.