March 21, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST

Presentation of Delhi Budget put on hold, Centre and AAP government trade charges

The Delhi Government’s Budget, which was supposed to be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday, has been put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation and the Central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

Need to take a common stand on maintaining international order, says Japanese PM

Russia’s war in Ukraine “obliges” Japan and India to take a common stand on the importance of maintaining the international order, said visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who discussed coordinating the agendas of the G-7, to be held in Hiroshima in May and the G-20 to be held in Delhi in September on a number of issues including debt financing, food and energy security.

Punjab Police looking into the ISI’s role, and foreign funding, in Amritpal Singh case

The Punjab Police on March 20, 2023, said they were investigating the suspected role of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and possible foreign funding to Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh, who continued to evade arrest on the third day of the crackdown against him and his associates. The suspension across the State of all mobile Internet services, SMS services, and dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, was extended till Tuesday noon to prevent any attempt to incite violence.

PM security breach: Disciplinary proceedings against then Punjab DGP, two police officers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday ordered the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state in January last year.

IMF approves Sri Lanka’s bailout: Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka’s request for a $2.9-billion bailout was approved by the IMF on Monday, the cash-strapped South Asian nation’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced. “We are pleased that the IMF Executive Board approved our program, enabling Sri Lanka to access up to $7.0 billion in funding from the IMF and International financial institutions,” he said.

Delhi liquor scam: ED records Kavitha statement for over nine hours

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, for the second time in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

French government survives no-confidence votes over pensions

Parliament adopted a divisive pension bill Monday raising the retirement age in France from 62 to 64, after lawmakers in the lower chamber rejected two no-confidence votes against the government.

Man arrested, police deployed after vandalism at Indian High Commission in London

In London, the national flag had been reinstated the previous evening at the Indian High Commission and a much larger tricolour was attached further up the building’s front facade. One man had been arrested according to the Metropolitan Police, who told The Hindu they were called around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Vladimir Putin welcomes Xi Jinping’s plan for ‘settlement of acute crisis in Ukraine’

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on March 20, 2023, in a visit that sent a powerful message to Western leaders allied with Ukraine that their efforts to isolate Moscow have fallen short.

Parliament logjam continues over Rahul’s remarks and JPC demand on Adani issue

Both Houses of Parliament remained paralysed on March 20, 2023 over the BJP’s insistence on an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks and the Opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Gyanvyapi dispute: Allahabad HC gives ASI more time to file reply on age evaluation of ‘Shivling’

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted one more chance to the Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) to file its reply on whether carbon dating, ground penetrating radar (GPR), excavation or any other method can be used for safe evaluation of the age of the Shivling-like structure purportedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

Harris and McGrath propel Warriorz into the playoffs

UP Warriorz was reeling at 39 for three in five overs, chasing Gujarat Giants’ 178 for six, when Grace Harris (72, 41b, 7x4, 4x6) walked in. With compatriot Tahlia McGrath (57, 38b, 11x4) at the other end, Harris had the daunting task of rebuilding the innings.