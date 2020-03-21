Morning Digest: COVID-19 cases in India crosses 230, Italy's death toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record and more

With as many as 75 fresh cases being reported on Friday, the number of COVID-19 positive persons in the country stood at 236, the ICMR said.

Of these 32 are foreigners and 23 persons had been discharged after treatment. Previously, the Government had informed the Lok Sabha that 276 Indians had tested positive for the deadly disease abroad.

Italy reported a record 627 new coronavirus deaths on March 20 and saw its world-topping toll surpass 4,000, despite government efforts to stem the pandemic’s spread.

The Mediterranean country’s daily rate of fatalities is now higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan’s Hubei Province.

The United Arab Emirates on Friday reported the first two deaths from coronavirus in the country. Abu Dhabi has reported 140 infections so far, of whom 31 have recovered, but no deaths.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the first two deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country,” the Emirates News Agency reported. One of the individuals was a 78-year old Arab national who had arrived in the country from Europe

Health Ministry officials said they were still investigating the case of a person in Tamil Nadu, who had tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and reportedly had no travel history to affected countries, nor contact with anyone who had tested positive for the virus.

Retail prices of hand sanitisers have been capped at ₹100 for a 200 ml bottle, a notification by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Friday. The prices of surgical masks (3 ply) and non-woven masks also were capped at ₹10 and ₹8 respectively. The notification would remain in force until the June 30.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a “janata curfew” on March 22, the Indian Railways has decided that no passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 p.m. on March 22. In addition, no mail, express or intercity trains originating between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. will operate on March 22.

VIPs and senior officials in Arunachal Pradesh could be named and shamed on social media, if they evade screening at checkpoints for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s announcement on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 triggered a scare among several top politicians who had attended a series of events with her in Lucknow recently as well as those who were in contact with them.

Streaming giant Netflix has come up with a $100 million relief fund that will be used to support members of the entertainment and creative community, who are struggling for employment in the wake of all television and film productions shut down due to the impact of the COVD-19.

With 53 confirmed cases, Maharashtra now has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in India. Jyoti Shelar speaks to doctors, medical officers and microbiologists who remain vigilant as the virus continues to spread