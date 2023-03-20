March 20, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST

Khalistani protestors take down tricolour, attempt to storm High Commission in London

Lodging a strong protest against the vandalisation of the Indian flag outside the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani protesters, and “indifference” of the British government, the Centre summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday night. Ms. Scott was asked for an explanation and for a full enquiry, the MEA statement said, adding that the British government’s attitude to the security of Indian diplomats was “unacceptable”.

The protesters, who were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab on the Waaris Punjab De (WPD) group, shouted Khalistani slogans, and attempted to enter the High Commission, while one protester climbed up to the Indian High Commission balcony overlooking the street and brought down the national Tricolour.

Japan PM Kishida’s agenda in Delhi: Coordinating G7 and G20, Ukraine, launching new Indo-Pacific cooperation

Japan PM Kishida will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also deliver a major speech on Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy and its new defence posture, more than 15 years since PM Shinzo Abe first spoke about Indo-Pacific cooperation during a visit to Delhi. Mr. Kishida and Mr. Modi will also take a walk together at a park in Delhi to visit a venerated tree with deep roots to Gautam Buddha’s time.

Ruling party likely to sweep Kazakh parliamentary election

Kazakhstan votes in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday widely expected to cement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s grip on power and complete a reshuffle of the ruling elite that began after he fully assumed leadership last year.

Banking giant UBS acquiring Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion

Banking giant UBS is buying its smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss President Alain Berset announced late on March 19, 2023.

Land grab issue | Visva-Bharati asks Amartya Sen to show cause why he should not be evicted

Visva-Bharati university has issued a notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen asking him to show cause why an eviction order will not be issued against him for not vacating a 13 decimal plot he is allegedly occupying illegally.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ confident of winning Monday’s vote of confidence

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on March 19, 2023 exuded confidence that he will comfortably win a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on March 20.

NSE asserts all decisions are ‘transparent’ amid heat over Adani Group stocks

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) late on Sunday issued a three-page statement to assert that its surveillance actions on individual stocks and decisions to include or exclude stocks in various Nifty indices are driven by “transparent” policies and rules without “human discretion”.

Putin hails China’s willingness to help settle Ukraine conflict

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday welcomed China’s willingness to play a “constructive role” in ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying Sino-Russian relations were “at the highest point”.

His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker.

Kosovo and Serbia fail to sign agreement after marathon talks

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic engaged in negotiations for nearly 12 hours during a summit in North Macedonia’s Ohrid, picking over an 11-point plan unveiled by the EU last month during a Brussels summit.

But in the end, they failed to iron out a final agreement that could be signed by both.

F1 2023 | Sergio Perez wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull takes 1-2

Red Bull dominated the second Formula One Grand Prix of the season in Jeddah on Sunday as Sergio Perez won after starting from pole position while team-mate Max Verstappen charged through the field from 15th to finish second.