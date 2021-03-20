Morning Digest: States can pass resolutions against Central laws, Supreme Court says; Health Minister reiterates safety of vaccines, and more

States can pass resolutions against Central laws: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Friday prima facie found no harm in State Legislative Assemblies, such as those in Kerala and West Bengal, passing resolutions against Central laws like the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act or the controversial new farm laws.
Parliament proceedings | Health Minister reiterates safety of vaccines
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Friday asserted that there should not be any doubt regarding the efficacy and safety of the two vaccines being administered in India and informed the Lok Sabha that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be extended in the coming days.
Coronavirus | Pandemic may have doubled poverty in India, says Pew study
India’s middle class may have shrunk by a third due to 2020’s pandemic-driven recession, while the number of poor people — earning less than ₹150 per day — more than doubled, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center. In a comparison, Chinese incomes remained relatively unshaken, with just a 2% drop in the middle class population, it found.
Science Ministry funds trial on effect of Gayatri Mantra in treating COVID-19
The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has funded a clinical trial at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, to determine if the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra, a religious hymn, and performing the yoga practice of Pranayama, can aid the quality of recovery as well as cure COVID-19 quicker in a subset of patients.
New phase of U.S.-China ties comes with tests for India
A sharp exchange between top U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska on Friday, played out fully in the eyes of the gathered media, marked the start of a new phase in U.S.-China relations — one that comes with fresh challenges for India.
Agriculture MoS questions Global Hunger Index report’s methodology
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala, in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, questioned the methodology and data accuracy of the Global Hunger Index (GHI) report, which has placed India at 94th (out of 107 countries) rank in 2020.
New IT rules unfairly target digital news producers, says plea
The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to a petition challenging the new Information Technology rules which seek to regulate digital news media. A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to submit their responses on the plea by April 16, the next date of hearing.
Lok Sabha passes bill to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed a Bill to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act) through a voice vote, with Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi stating that the amendments will create jobs and allow private players with enhanced technology into the mining sector.
Railways to combat rising crimes against women
Rattled by a surge in incidents of crimes against women passengers, the Indian Railways have rolled out an elaborate security plan to ensure safety of women on their premises. Of the 23 million passengers who travel in trains across the railway network everyday, about 4.6 million are women passengers. A majority of complaints from women related to molestation, eve teasing, harassment, and unauthorised entry of male passengers in coaches reserved for women, among others.
Six tigers ‘missing’ in Ranthambore
Six tigers — four adults and two sub-adults — have been unaccounted for since March 2020 in the Ranthambore tiger sanctuary, Rajasthan. However, State forest officials are not willing to label them “missing” and denied reports that they may have been poached.
We’ve high hopes on India at HRC this time, says TNA spokesman
The Tamil National Alliance’s (TNA) “hopes are high” that India will vote for the UN resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka next week, according to its spokesman and Jaffna legislator M.A. Sumanthiran.
India vs England preview | Only the best will do for Team India in winner-takes-all finale
In its exercise to get the team composition right ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, India has been in the mood to experiment in this series against England. New players such as Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar have got their chances, while experienced men, including Rohit Sharma, have enjoyed some rest.