March 19, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

In Tamil Nadu, PMK announces alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha elections

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on March 18 announced it would join the BJP-led NDA and fight the coming Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. Sources in the PMK said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by party founder S. Ramadoss and president Anbumani Ramadoss, though a majority of party office-bearers and cadres reportedly preferred an alliance with the AIADMK.

Vaccine for dengue may be available commercially by mid-2026

Vaccine for dengue could be available commercially as early as mid-2026. Indian Immunologicals Limited has finished the first phase of clinical trials to determine the safety of the vaccine, the company’s Managing Director K. Anand Kumar said. The second and third phases of trials to test the vaccine’s efficacy are expected to begin shortly. IIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, established in 1982.

SC order on electoral bonds disclosure does not cover full details from March 2018

The Supreme Court on March 18 directed full disclosure of electoral bonds purchased after April 2019, but information about a chunk of poll bonds bought and encashed during the first year of the anonymous political funding scheme will continue to remain hidden from the public eye.

BJP candidates share 100-day plans; what did you do in 10 years, asks AAP

The seven BJP Lok Sabha nominees on Monday announced the work they hoped to accomplish in their respective constituencies within the first 100 days of being elected. The priorities shared by the candidates at a press conference included infrastructure projects, metro expansion, and measures to improve women’s safety.

Congress pushes for young voters in Lok Sabha election

Repeatedly tripped by the first time voters the Congress is trying to walk the extra mile in this poll season bringing yuva guarantee cards with promises centred around employment to their doorstep.

India-U.S. tri-service exercise Tiger Triumph commences

Tiger Triumph, the India, U.S. tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise commenced on the Eastern seaboard on Monday and will continue till March 31. “The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries,” the Navy said.

Delhi excise policy case: Kavitha conspired with top AAP leaders to get favours, alleges ED

The Enforcement Directorate on March 18 alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator K. Kavitha, along with others, had conspired with top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for getting favours in the formulation and implementation of the erstwhile Delhi excise policy.

Lok Sabha: Raj Thackeray reaches Delhi as mills buzz again of a MNS-BJP alliance

With speculation rife of his party forging a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray late Monday reached Delhi, where he is expected to meet with the BJP top brass, said sources.

China’s foreign minister meets New Zealand counterpart, beginning trip that also includes Australia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said March 18 that his country is ready to work with New Zealand to deepen trade and economic ties and address climate change. Mr. Wang met his New Zealand counterpart, Winston Peters, at the start of a tour that will also include Australia.

IPL-17 | Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss MI’s first two games

Suryakumar Yadav is a doubtful starter for the Mumbai Indians’ first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 22. The batter is still recuperating from sports hernia and yet to join the Mumbai Indians squad. While Mark Boucher, the Mumbai Indians head coach, remained non-committal about Suryakumar’s availability, The Hindu understands that Suryakumar is still undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

IPL-17 Countdown | Cummins-lead Sunrisers would look for resurgence, redemption

Former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would like to step on to the field with a lot of optimism this season despite having finished at the bottom of the pile in the previous edition. Head coach, and former New Zealand left-arm spinner, Daniel Vettori should be conscious of the fact that it has to settle down into the groove very early in the league to get the momentum and more importantly sustain it.