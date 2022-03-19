Morning digest | Biden warns Xi against China supporting Russia in Ukraine; divided duties mooted to douse Congress flames, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

U.S. President Joe Biden holds virtual talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Situation Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Biden warns Xi against China supporting Russia in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, via a video call on Friday, as Russia continued its attack on Ukraine. The call lasted just under two hours, as per the White House.

Divided duties mooted to douse Congress flames

A division of authority in the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi as the leader in the Lok Sabha and a person from outside the Gandhi family as president, could be a possible way out of the tussle in the party, as Ghulam Nabi Azad called on party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Putin appears at big rally in Moscow as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium on Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Ground Zero | The death of a Bengal student activist and its political ripples

The death of a young student activist, who was critical of the Mamata Banerjee government, has sparked off massive protests in a State that is accustomed to political violence. Shiv Sahay Singh reports on the incident and its aftermath, which has rattled the Trinamool Congress government.

Ready to meet India’s energy needs: Iran

Iran is ready to meet India’s energy security needs, its ambassador to India Ali Chegeni was quoted as saying on Friday, as negotiations continue between the world powers and Tehran on the lifting of sanctions against the OPEC member.

All England badminton | Treesa-Gayatri stun South Korean second seed to enter semifinals

Unseeded Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on Friday became the first Indian pair to reach the semifinals of All England championships, joining in-form Lakshya Sen, who too reached the last four round of the men’s singles competition.

New Punjab cabinet to take oath today

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab will induct ministers into the cabinet on March 19, officials said on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Mann’s cabinet will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan on Saturday at 11 a.m., they said.

Congress lambasts BJP’s ‘delay’ in forming government in Goa

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of dragging its feet over forming the new government in Goa, the Congress on Friday alleged that the saffron party, by not staking claim even a week after the declaration of results, should publicly admit its inability to form the next government.

Will discuss Ukraine with Modi: Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific would figure in his virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 21.

Amit Shah arrives in Jammu, to review security in Union Territory

Amid heightened security arrangements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reached Jammu on the eve of CRPF Raising Day parade to be held at the Maulana Azad Stadium here — the first time outside Delhi-NCR, its usual venue.