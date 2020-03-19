Morning Digest: 276 Indians infected by COVID-19 abroad, Italy reports highest single-day death toll of 475, and more

With 255 Indians testing positive for novel coronavirus in Iran and another 21 in other countries, the total number of Indian nationals afflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic rose to 413. The cases within the country touched 169, on March 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation on March 19 at 8 p.m., during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged in the last 24 hours by 475 to 2,978, an increase of 19%, the biggest jump in numerical terms since the contagion came to light last month, officials said on March 18.

Tamil Nadu recorded its second positive case of coronavirus disease, COVID-19, on March 18. A 20-year-old youth, who had travelled from Delhi to Chennai in a train, tested positive for COVID-19 and is already in the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the apex body for bio-medical research, has said that India will not participate in the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) clinical trials for coronavirus (COVID-19) as of now because the country has a very small sample size.

“While maintenance of the academic calendar and the exam schedule is important, equally important is the safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents,” HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

At least 13 States, and Delhi, covering almost 60% of the total population of India, are opposed to the revision of the National Population Register (NPR) in the format being prepared by the Centre, even as the nationwide exercise is scheduled to kick off in barely two weeks time on April 1.

People aged 80 and above are at the highest risk of dying due to COVID-19, according to case records analysed by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers in China and South Korea. Victims of the virus with pre-existing medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes have a higher fatality rate than others. Also the rate of fatalities was relatively higher for retirees.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will use a health-focused statute to swiftly remove migrants or asylum seekers who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Joe Biden swept to victory in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday, increasingly pulling away with a Democratic presidential primary upended by the coronavirus and building pressure on Bernie Sanders to abandon his campaign.

Olympic chiefs acknowledged on Wednesday there was no “ideal” solution to staging the Tokyo Olympics in response to a growing number of athletes expressing concern as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.