Morning Digest: Centre says no decision on national NRIC till now, Tanzania’s President John Magufuli dies at 61, and more

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that “till now”, the government had not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said in the last few years, India had developed a reputation of being the first and reliable responder in the region, stating that the country had provided “Made in India” vaccines for COVID-19 to 72 countries. Medicines have been supplied to 150 nations, 82 of them as grants.

Taking a cue from Australia, India should enact a law to make tech giants such as Facebook and Google pay local publishers of news content, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Appropriation Bill, allowing the Central government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its operational requirements and implementation of various programmes.

More than a year after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was revoked and the State made a Union Territory, the administration has identified over 22,000 government jobs but recruitment is yet to take place. No person from outside J&K has purchased land in the UT so far, according to information provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to a parliamentary panel.

While Kerala has been consistently maintaining its top slot in the Human Development Index, there is still no change in the apparent under-representation of women in politics. Even the 2021 figures remain dismal as the lists announced by all the three major fronts include just 40 women, only 9% of the total 420 candidates.

President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 sceptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died. He was 61.

Amidst a flock of affluent candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, K. Marimuthu, the candidate of the Communist Party of India (CPI) for the Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved) constituency in Tiruvarur district, stands out in stark contrast.

Any political chatter in West Bengal quickly veers into grassroots corruption by the functionaries of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), who themselves do not deny its ubiquity. “Yes, our people have taken money,” says Prasun Sarangi, sitting on a sidewalk in a dimly lit market in Jhargram, a town surrounded by vast forests and tribal hamlets in Jangalmahal.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan a freedom fighter who contributed to India’s independence from colonialism, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said medieval saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva had premonitions of illegal immigration in Assam.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Mumbai Police why Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had not been named as an accused in the FIR in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) manipulation case, and directed the prosecutor to inform it by Thursday if they plan to do so.

The Congress government in Rajasthan said on Wednesday that “no illegal tapping” of telephone conversations of any legislator was carried out during the political crisis in the State in July last year.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that once the new Parliament building was ready, the existing one will have to be repaired and made available for alternate use but no comprehensive thought has been given on what use it should be put to.

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously, 98-0, to confirm Katherine Tai as the next U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). Ms. Tai, whose parents are from Taiwan, is the first woman of colour to hold the position.

Much was made of the importance of winning the toss and batting first in the preceding Test series, but as it turns out, the spin of the coin has played an equally vital role in the T20Is. Only this time, opting to field has been the preferred option, leading to easy victories for the chasing side in all three outings so far.