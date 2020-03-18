Morning Digest: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 143, 51 private labs will soon be allowed to conduct tests, and more

India reported its third death from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, with the Union Health Ministry putting the number of positive cases at 137. However data from States puts the number at 143.

51 private laboratories [accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)] will soon be allowed to test for COVID-19 to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection in addition to the 72 functional laboratories.

China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on March 17 approached the Supreme Court for a direction to grant it access to and communicate with its 16 ‘rebel’ MLAs spirited away to Bengaluru ahead of the Assembly floor test against the Kamalnath government.

Airports in Italy and South Korea are the most affected, while the ones in India and the U.S. are less affected. Mumbai is the most affected Indian airport while among international airports Amsterdam was hit the most due to cancellations.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday justified his nomination to the Rajya Sabha but declined to elaborate the reasons that made him weigh and accept the offer.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the right of serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers of the Navy to be granted permanent commission (PC) on a par with their male counterparts.

France moved into a near-total lockdown on Tuesday over fears of COVID-19 spread, the latest country to impose draconian restrictions affecting the lives of millions of people. European leaders also plan to ban all non-essential travel into the continent on Tuesday in a bid to stem a pandemic that has killed thousands, upended society and battered economies.

China on Tuesday reported 21 new cases of the virus, 20 of them imported. Just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the Hubei provincial capital, where the illness was first detected in late December.

Kevin Durant is reportedly among four Brooklyn Nets players who have tested positive for the new coronavirus and are in isolation. The four cases more than double the known number of cases of COVID-19 among NBA players.